We are looking for a Senior Product Manager with a deep understanding of free-to-play mobile game design. Join our small passionate team helping independent development teams bring their dreams to life!
Your Future at TPM
- As a member of the Product Design team, you’ll apply a combination of skills in product management and game design to drive economy and progression tuning, roadmap prioritization, feature design, and UX refinement in a variety of F2P genres, in collaboration with our development partners.
- Closely analyze game data to derive actionable design insights for soft launch and post-launch games
- Work with designers to generate concepts, feature sets, and monetization strategies for new games
- Evaluate new game submissions and perform related market research and benchmark analyses
- Forecast game and feature performance
- Mentor junior designers and PM’s.
Your XP & Skills
- 2+ years in product management roles in a professional setting, working primarily in mobile free-to-play
- Exceptional understanding of the intersection of engagement and monetization in F2P mobile games
- Excellent analytical and quantitative modeling skills
- Thorough familiarity with top F2P mobile game design trends and top performing games
- Strong verbal/written communication
- Experience in managing cross-departmental relationships
- Interest in mobile games across all platforms and genres
- Powerpoint proficiency
- SQL experience preferred
Choose Tilting Point for:
- Work with great people on great games that reach millions of people each month
- Exciting, fast-paced, rapidly changing startup environment
- Prominent role in making tech decisions that will shape the company and industry
- Involvement in a large range of mobile game titles
- Excellent location with a rooftop patio in midtown NYC
- Free snack and beverages
- Robust perks & benefits!
Location: New York, New York (Midtown East/Grand Central)
Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com. All submissions are confidential.
Juliette Dupré Senior Manager of Talent
*Direct applicants only - No agencies/headhunters please.*
Tilting Point provides equal employment opportunity to all individuals regardless of their race, color, creed, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state, federal, or local law. Discrimination of any type will not be tolerated. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, promotion, termination, time off, and compensation.