We are looking for a Senior Product Manager with a deep understanding of free-to-play mobile game design. Join our small passionate team helping independent development teams bring their dreams to life!



Your Future at TPM

As a member of the Product Design team, you’ll apply a combination of skills in product management and game design to drive economy and progression tuning, roadmap prioritization, feature design, and UX refinement in a variety of F2P genres, in collaboration with our development partners.

Closely analyze game data to derive actionable design insights for soft launch and post-launch games

Work with designers to generate concepts, feature sets, and monetization strategies for new games

Evaluate new game submissions and perform related market research and benchmark analyses

Forecast game and feature performance

Mentor junior designers and PM’s.

Your XP & Skills

2+ years in product management roles in a professional setting, working primarily in mobile free-to-play

Exceptional understanding of the intersection of engagement and monetization in F2P mobile games

Excellent analytical and quantitative modeling skills

Thorough familiarity with top F2P mobile game design trends and top performing games

Strong verbal/written communication

Experience in managing cross-departmental relationships

Interest in mobile games across all platforms and genres

Powerpoint proficiency

SQL experience preferred

Choose Tilting Point for:

Work with great people on great games that reach millions of people each month

Exciting, fast-paced, rapidly changing startup environment

Prominent role in making tech decisions that will shape the company and industry

Involvement in a large range of mobile game titles

Excellent location with a rooftop patio in midtown NYC

Free snack and beverages

Robust perks & benefits!

Location: New York, New York (Midtown East/Grand Central)

Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com. All submissions are confidential.

Juliette Dupré Senior Manager of Talent

*Direct applicants only - No agencies/headhunters please.*

Tilting Point provides equal employment opportunity to all individuals regardless of their race, color, creed, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state, federal, or local law. Discrimination of any type will not be tolerated. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, promotion, termination, time off, and compensation.