Senior Product Manager

Backflip Studios, located in beautiful Boulder, CO, is searching for an experienced game economy expert to influence game and feature design to maximize revenue and retention across our products.

Reporting to the Game Director, this senior position in the organization closely collaborates with team leads across the company including design, art, engineering and analytics, to gather and interpret internal and external data to develop models and KPIs. You will have heavy input into game design, monetization strategies and analytics systems.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities:

● Ownership of game balancing across the economy, feature tuning, and Live Ops configurations

● Tune and optimize economies across multiple free and premium currencies, including pricing currencies, monitoring player currency balances, and optimizing currency sources and sinks

● Define A/B tests, analyze performance, and work with the game team to implement findings

● Drive to increase productivity; applying feedback to improve performance; ensuring that goals are met while taking responsibility for the quality of work completed

● Identify accurate cost projections of the product’s features and their co-dependences

● Work with the game team to triage, prioritize and assign bugs in the bug tracking system and identify and resolve problems in a timely manner

To succeed in this role you must have a deep understanding of player behaviors and are an experienced mobile game economist with prior experience leading the economy of a successful mobile product. Other position requirements include:

● Bachelor’s in economics, game design or related field or equivalent combination or specific experience and education

● 3+ years experience in a Product Manager or Economy Manager role, balancing and monetizing mobile games and related economies

● Deep knowledge of mobile and Facebook games

● Mastery of Excel and BI platforms (Tableau)

● Familiarity with SQL, Python/R, and analytics products like Localytics and Swrve

● Ability to set and meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment

● Strong communication skills across multiple teams, functions and priorities

● Flexible attitude in dealing with changing priorities and limited resources

● Proven track record of strong leadership, inspiring respect and trust from a diverse team

● History of influencing change and improving processes and products

Backflip has an outstanding benefit package that includes dependent paid coverage, gym membership, a cell phone plan and lots of perks such as paid lunches, snacks and drinks.

Relocation assistance is provided.