Will you be part of our adventure?

We’re looking for world-class game makers and bright new talent -- people who want to work on beloved products and do the best work of their careers. Here are the kinds of people we love working with: people with new ideas; people smarter than us, who can help us learn new tricks and also grow themselves; people who love both games and the technology inside them; people who have an entrepreneurial spirit; people who enjoy tackling difficult problems and doing things that have never been done before. Does that sound like you?

We are currently seeking a Senior Producer to join our growing team. As a Senior Producer you will manage the development of a game project from concept to release.

What will you do?

Work closely with the Game Director to balance creative vision with time, budget, and resources.

Schedule deadlines and manage task prioritization to ensure projects are completed on time.

Collaborate with other producers and department managers to coordinate resources.

Work alongside developers to ensure game projects are delivered with the highest level of quality possible.

Communicate with Executives, Executive Producer, and game publishers on status and plans for the game. Work diligently to knock down any roadblocks or solve any problems that hinder progress.

We are a small team, so other duties will likely arise.

What will help you be successful in this role?

You must love games!

A minimum 10+ years experience working in a production role in the game industry.

A proven track record of shipping games on time and on budget, from pre-production.

Attention to detail, strong organizational skills, and the ability to drive schedules.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Being a self-starter who is able to identify and solve problems

Learn more about us at www.playfulcorp.com!