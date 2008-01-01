webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Respawn Entertainment
Website:
http://www.respawn.com
Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Apply for this job

Senior Producer

We’re looking for an experienced Senior Producer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard earned expertise to help us create an incredible experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who can anchor communication across the team, manage cross-functional workflow-dependencies and risks, and help the team hit their development goals. If this sounds like you, we're looking forward to seeing your resume!

What you’ll do...

  • Perform as a key member of the Production team. Help ensure smooth development processes by acting as a conduit of communication between departments, and making sure schedules are on point with team and project needs.
  • Raise awareness of issues, and help remove roadblocks.
  • Work closely with the Production team and department leads, keeping them informed of any issues or needs.
  • Identify and help alleviate any discrepancies between department schedules and productivity towards milestones. Keep track of dependencies and raise red flags as needed.
  • Constantly evaluate whether awareness is being maximized and adjust strategy as needed.
  • Work directly with department leads to help prioritize needs.
  • Take in and keep track of all feature requests and follow up to determine feasibility within various departments.
  • Combat inertia, act as a force to keep moving things forward.
  • Help identify and help resolve team issues.
  • Constantly evaluate and iterate to improve production and development processes

Ideally you will have...

  • Experience as a Senior Producer seeing a AAA game/s through the full development cycle, from concept to ship.
  • 7+ years’ experience as an embedded member of a studio development team is ideal.
  • Strong understanding of the function and relationship between the different departments of game development.
  • Professional experience with scheduling and project tracking software (Excel, MS Project, JIRA.)
  • Off the charts communications skills.
  • Deep and demonstrable knowledge of game development.
  • A strong drive to be proactive. A knack for predicting/catching issues before they come up.
  • Sense of urgency and a desire to get things done.
  • Ability to self-motivate and help motivate others.
  • Smart with strong intuition.
  • Sense of personal responsibility for knowing everything that's happening with the game, playtesting, etc.
  • Detail oriented but also focused on the big picture. Sees the forest but knows everything about the trees.
  • Familiarity with bug reporting and related software.
  • Deeply organized. Grand juggler of many things.
  • Strong people skills. Empathy for fixing the problems of others, respect for others’ time.
  • Intense passion for video games

Benefits & Perks…

  • Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
  • Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
  • 401K with company match and no vesting period.
  • Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
  • Relocation assistance.
  • Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
  • Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
  • Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
  • Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
  • Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
  • Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
  • Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
  • State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
  • On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
  • A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
  • Friendly, caring co-workers and management
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested