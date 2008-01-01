We’re looking for an experienced Senior Producer who will embrace our philosophy and share his/her hard earned expertise to help us create an incredible experience for our players. We’re picturing someone who can anchor communication across the team, manage cross-functional workflow-dependencies and risks, and help the team hit their development goals. If this sounds like you, we're looking forward to seeing your resume!

What you’ll do...

Perform as a key member of the Production team. Help ensure smooth development processes by acting as a conduit of communication between departments, and making sure schedules are on point with team and project needs.

Raise awareness of issues, and help remove roadblocks.

Work closely with the Production team and department leads, keeping them informed of any issues or needs.

Identify and help alleviate any discrepancies between department schedules and productivity towards milestones. Keep track of dependencies and raise red flags as needed.

Constantly evaluate whether awareness is being maximized and adjust strategy as needed.

Work directly with department leads to help prioritize needs.

Take in and keep track of all feature requests and follow up to determine feasibility within various departments.

Combat inertia, act as a force to keep moving things forward.

Help identify and help resolve team issues.

Constantly evaluate and iterate to improve production and development processes

Ideally you will have...

Experience as a Senior Producer seeing a AAA game/s through the full development cycle, from concept to ship.

7+ years’ experience as an embedded member of a studio development team is ideal.

Strong understanding of the function and relationship between the different departments of game development.

Professional experience with scheduling and project tracking software (Excel, MS Project, JIRA.)

Off the charts communications skills.

Deep and demonstrable knowledge of game development.

A strong drive to be proactive. A knack for predicting/catching issues before they come up.

Sense of urgency and a desire to get things done.

Ability to self-motivate and help motivate others.

Smart with strong intuition.

Sense of personal responsibility for knowing everything that's happening with the game, playtesting, etc.

Detail oriented but also focused on the big picture. Sees the forest but knows everything about the trees.

Familiarity with bug reporting and related software.

Deeply organized. Grand juggler of many things.

Strong people skills. Empathy for fixing the problems of others, respect for others’ time.

Intense passion for video games

Benefits & Perks…