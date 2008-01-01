Senior Producer, Games

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones, Star Trek, and The Walking Dead. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.

Producers at Disruptor Beam work closely with designers, artists and programmers to organize and coordinate the game development process. A Producer's number one priority within the development structure is to make sure everyone else can get their job done. We’re looking for somebody with a knack for problem-solving and an approachable personality to smoothly facilitate daily communication and provide support for all the members of the team in task management, prioritization, and scheduling challenges.

As a Senior Producer, you will be shepherding games and features from initial concept to final delivery to Disruptor Beam’s amazing players. You will take a leading role in maintaining our high performance/high-quality culture while collaborating with product owners and game leads to maintain clear and adaptable product roadmaps. Through your efforts, the team will set clear, deliverable goals that are communicated and tracked across the company throughout their development.

What You’ll Do:

Ensuring the development team is consistently delivering high-quality gameplay experiences on schedule while maintaining a healthy work/life balance.

Acting as a scrum master for multidiscipline crews of game developers includes facilitating planning sessions, running daily stand-ups, and resolving impediments as they arise.

Working alongside the Production team to ensure an efficient and consistent production process is used across all Disruptor Beam games.

Collaborate and negotiate with product owners, game leads and managers to ensure everybody is on board with the team’s current direction.

Working in the trenches with Artists, Designers, QA and Engineers, helping the developers focus on the highest priority work with an eye to the schedule.

Coordinating the QA and testing effort during production, closed and open beta, through launch and ongoing in the live game environment.

Contributing to the production process and helping refine production pipelines, including grooming and maintaining backlogs.

Act as product knowledge base for the entire team.

Communicating to individual team members and contributors in various departments, fellow producers, and management on the status of live issues, tasks, features, and projects.

Manage relationships with 3rd parties as needed.

What We Seek:

Candidates are expected to possess a minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Producer within the video game industry, some of those years as Senior Producer and in the mobile game space.

Extensive experience leading, motivating and driving teams to success in an Agile environment.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Broad knowledge of the mobile, free-to-play game market and associated platforms.

Assertive and outstanding team player with a high level of emotional intelligence.

Strong Prioritization and Scoping skills, both for personal tasks and for helping developers identify what they should be focusing on.

Enthusiasm for video games and games production.

Deep knowledge and love for our IPs and similar products.

Proficiency with Jira or similar production tracking software.

What You’ll Get

We offer world-class benefits including comprehensive health insurance and access to a national network of doctors - and this is just scratching the surface of what our employees receive.

We believe that rest unlocks creativity, so we encourage our employees to take advantage of our open vacation policy. Our employees take as much vacation as they want, when they want it, as long as they’re getting their work done.

Start work earlier or later according to your inner clock as the core office hours don’t start until 10 am.

About Us

Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.

At Disruptor Beam, we celebrate, support, and thrive on hiring people from different and diverse backgrounds. Disruptor Beam is proud to be an equal opportunity workplace. We are committed to equal employment opportunity regardless of race, color, ancestry, religion, sex, national origin, sexual orientation, age, citizenship, marital status, disability, gender identity or Veteran status. If you have a disability or special need that requires accommodation, please let us know.

To all recruitment agencies: Disruptor Beam does not accept agency resumes. Please do not forward resumes to our jobs alias, Disruptor Beam employees or any other company location. Disruptor Beam is not responsible for any fees related to unsolicited resumes. Unsolicited resumes received will be considered our property and will be processed accordingly.