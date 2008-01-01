Senior Producer, Games

Disruptor Beam is building a new generation of games for every screen, based on popular universes like Game of Thrones and Star Trek. This is an opportunity to join a rapidly growing company, alongside a veteran team, working with some of the most iconic brands in entertainment.
Producers at Disruptor Beam work closely with designers, artists and programmers to organize and coordinate the game development process. A Producer's number one priority within the development structure is to make sure everyone else can get their job done. We’re looking for somebody with a knack for problem-solving and an approachable personality to smoothly facilitate daily communication and provide support for all the members of the team in task management, prioritization and scheduling challenges.
As a Senior Producer, you will be shepherding games and features from initial concept to final delivery to Disruptor Beam’s amazing players. You will take a leading role in maintaining our high performance/high quality culture, while collaborating with product owners and game leads to maintain clear and adaptable product road maps. Through your efforts the team will set clear, deliverable goals that are communicated and tracked across the company throughout their development.
Disruptor Beam is a Boston-area game company that transports fans of beloved movies, literary and television series into the worlds they love. By linking game content to episodes and books, players become a part of the world as stories continue to evolve around them. The company's games are available on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch; on Google Play for Android devices; and on the web. Founded and led by game industry veteran and serial entrepreneur Jon Radoff, Disruptor Beam is backed by a group of technology and gaming entrepreneurs from the Boston area. For more information, visit www.disruptorbeam.com.
