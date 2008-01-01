Backflip Studios is seeking a smart, talented, high-energy Senior Producer to join our team.

As a Senior Producer at Backflip Studios, you will manage the development of mobile games from initial concept to product release and oversee ongoing live team updates. You will work closely with the Game Director and leads from Design, Art, Engineering and QA and facilitate communication between teams. You will have heavy input into direction of the product and process.

Responsibilities include:

• Work with team leads to develop, build consensus and execute on realistic milestones and roadmaps

• Maintain project tracking and backlog, working with the Game Director and leads to define and scope future content

• Work with team leads to establish realistic production timelines

• Run standups, sprint planning and reviews

• Proactively identify and communicate risks to stakeholders

• Coordinate with QA, Marketing and User Acquisition teams

• Remove roadblocks and maintain team efficiency

Requirements:

• Strong leadership skills

• Deep knowledge of mobile casual games

• 7 years experience in gaming with at least 5 years as a Producer or Project Manager

• Solid experience with agile project management techniques and tools like Jira or Hansoft

• Flexibility to deal with changing priorities and limited resources

• Deep understanding of the game development process

• Superior communication skills, both written and verbal

Our ideal candidate brings these additional skills and experiences to the role:

• Certified ScrumMaster

• Mobile free-to-play game development experience

• Live team production experience

Relocation assistance available