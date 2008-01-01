Senior Online Systems Designer

We are looking for a talented and experienced Senior Online Systems Designer. As a feature owner you will work directly with Design Leadership to design and guide compelling online social, community and competitive gameplay systems.

Working from high level design direction, you will create and refine a series of proposals that will be developed into clear design requirements that are ready for implementation. Once in production, you will own the features from start to finish, ensuring that they are implemented according to specification.

Game systems that you design will be experienced and enjoyed by millions of devoted fans worldwide and may even influence systems across the franchise, leaving an impactful legacy on the Call of Duty universe. You will also work alongside some of the most talented developers in the industry in an environment where constant learning and collaboration are core studio values.

The ideal candidate will have proven experience in game design, a strong aptitude for critical thinking and analysis, and a passion for online systems.

What you’ll be doing:

Design compelling online systems for the game including social, community and competitive features.

Pitch concepts, designs and full-proposals to project leads.

Work closely with the user interface and online teams to ensure that the game interaction and user interface supports the vision of the features.

Review features at various stages of implementation to ensure the execution matches the vision, goals and quality requirements.

Identify and resolve conflicts with other disciplines in a way that best meets the design goals of the project.

The skills & experience you’ll need:

5 or more years of systems design experience on one or more shipped games.

Excellent written and verbal communications skills.

Absolute passion for playing and making video games, paired with a professional attitude.

Excel in a team environment, self-motivated, and egoless.

Pluses: