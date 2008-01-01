SENIOR ONLINE ENGINEER (C++, PC / CONSOLE GAME CLIENT)

Who We Are:

The Core Technology Group at 2K is filled with some of the brightest minds in the business, whose expertise is routinely called upon by the groups behind Civilization, Borderlands, Mafia, and others. When some of the best studios in the world have needs in the online space, the Core Tech Products team answers the call. We fill our team with those who thrive working on highly available web services, highly scalable backend infrastructures, and performant online technology. If you are passionate about working in the game industry and implementing multi-platform features to support our online services, come join our team.

What We Need:

We are looking for an experienced and highly effective Software Engineer to drive the development of compelling online features for use in existing and new games. Our platform keeps maturing, and will benefit from a strong arm who is proficient building sharable components for multiple platforms (including next generation consoles), collaborating with engineers and partner developers to integrate them and applying best practices to deliver a performant full-featured SDK.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Participate in and embrace our engineering culture and values

Own our client-oriented framework libraries and help game developers with code integration (modifying game code if needed)

Demonstrate best practices for building sharable software components

Participate in the architectural decisions to build scalable, distributed, fault-tolerant systems

Actively participate in each SDK release (including new and existing products)

Manage external resources (outsourcing) to fulfill larger initiatives

Deliver continuous improvement in the performance and reliability of your shared components

Support and maintain the systems we build; establish and maintain the knowledge to use them and understand how they work end to end

Produce excellent, thorough documentation for internal and external teams

Work with limited supervision under tight time constraints and response to rapidly evolving requirements

Solve production issues and be available for emergencies

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

You will be a great fit for our team if you are very passionate about solving day-to-day problems with smart, elegant, and simple solutions. You iterate fast, adapt well-known tools, and leverage the latest game development standards to produce the best possible experience. You are a true leader with the ability to work with and manage strong personalities, influencing and driving consensus. You excel in environments that are fast-paced and rapidly changing, and know the value of being creative, autonomous, and collaborative. You have a sense of urgency about your customer’s requests, and can deliver quality work in a timely manner. Overall, you are bold in action and make the right choices to take our SDK to the next level.

Minimum Requirements:

5+ years of professional programming experience (C++ proficiency preferred)

3+ years of professional experience building games and/or online client applications (PC/XB1/PS4 preferred)

B.S. degree (or higher) in Computer Science, or equivalent

Strong verbal, written, and interpersonal communication skills

Strong background building games and / or online applications with C++

Experience with online game platforms, especially Xbox Live, PlayStation Network and Steam

Experience working with multithreaded code bases

Full understanding of protocols such as TCP, UDP and HTTP

Full understanding of security protocols such as SSL, TSL and Oauth2

Experience creating flexible client applications to support Rest APIs

Proficient using scripting languages, specifically for automation (Python preferred)

Proficient using Source Control tools (Perforce and Git preferred)

