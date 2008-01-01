Toys for Bob is looking for a dynamic Senior Network Software Engineer to join our team in creating the next generation in our history of award-winning, best-selling games.

This individual will be responsible for the planning and implementation of networking systems within an Unreal Engine 4 environment.

Your responsibilities will include:

Implementation of software in C++ and other languages

Architect and design software systems through collaboration with engineers, designers and artists

Design systems to protect against malicious users

Participate in time estimates and scheduling for network system development

Participate in design and code reviews

Support and educate other disciplines in the proper use of network systems

Interact with external entities (1st party, middleware vendors)

Follow and enforce group standards and best practices

Assist and mentor other programmers in areas of specialization

Continually expand knowledge of new game technologies and systems

The skills & experience we’re looking

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or other relevant discipline or equivalent experience

8 years’ minimum experience as a network engineer or similar role

Very strong C++ skills

Developed and shipped at least one online multi-player game from start to finish

Proficient with game synchronization, lag compensation, UDP/TCP

Experience implementing network architectures such as client/server or P2P

Experience with protocol design and optimization

Ability to analyze, improve and extend a large established code base

Excellent debugging skills within a networked environment

Extra Bonus

Experience with Unreal Engine 4

Experience deploying and operating custom network infrastructure

Data analysis

Toys For Bob is one of the longest-lived game studios in the world. We founded the company in 1989 and have developed a wide variety of successful games on virtually every platform. Most recently we reinvented the world of toys and kids videogames by creating the ‘Toys to Life’ genre with Skylanders: Spyro’s Adventure. We are proud of our game’s innovation and success, but more so the passion and joy we see in the millions of Skylanders fans around the world. Our studio is located in Novato, California, a quick 20 minute drive north from the Golden Gate Bridge. We are a mix of game-industry veterans, energetic new developers, and everything in-between. We work hard, yet maintain a fun and laid-back work place complete with Tiki/Pirate Culture and a welcoming policy for friendly dogs.