Impulse Gear is looking for a Senior Narrative Writer to help push the boundaries of interactive storytelling in our next Virtual Reality game. Daily tasks will include story development, game dialogue and general narrative contribution. The ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer or screenwriter, outstanding communication skills, a good understanding of story and game structure, and an absolute passion to tell great stories in various mediums.

Responsibilities

Collaborate with content designers, writers and creative staff in creating original narrative content and believable characters for a Virtual Reality game

Collaborate with writers, designers and cinematic artists to write and edit compelling and unique dialogue for a diverse cast of characters

Communicate story ideas and plans and advocate for excellent storytelling across the team and product

Contribute to other creative areas of the narrative including secondary game content, recording actor performance of dialogue and writing content for marketing materials.

Requirements

A minimum of 5 years of industry or related-industry experience as a game writer, screenwriter or story editor.

Excellent written and verbal communication and "pitch" skills.

Able to brainstorm and collaborate with a team.

Direct experience creating personal narratives about characters struggling with everyday challenges; even if they are on the other side of the galaxy.

Thorough knowledge of the story and game development process.

Solid understanding of story and game structure and how they can integrate successfully.

Passion for gaming and/or storytelling.

Able to produce writing without constant supervision.

Excellent organizational skills and ability to work well under tight deadlines.

Deep understanding of interactive narrative and a desire to push the boundaries of storytelling.

Experience with script writing/Final Draft.

Pluses

College degree in screenwriting, creative writing, or similar discipline

Experience as a game designer or narrative designer

Writing Samples

Please submit at least two professional samples demonstrating strong dialogue and characterization. Samples should represent cinematic writing, such as game cinematics, or film/television scenes. Avoid prose, such as short stories or character descriptions.



