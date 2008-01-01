Senior Narrative Designer - Destiny

We’re looking for talented people to tell stories within the Destiny universe. Do you embrace games as a narrative media vastly different from books or film? Can you thread together different aspects of a large and varied canon to create cohesive, understandable interactive stories? Can you inspire our development teams and players with your ideas? Destiny offers narrative designers a unique opportunity to help shape the fiction of a futuristic universe filled with adventure and beauty.

Narrative design is the backbone of interactive storytelling. A grounded understanding of game mechanics and a player-centered design philosophy is essential to creating exhilarating campaigns and evocative lore. Vicarious Visions is looking for exceptional designers to craft memorable stories that champion the idea of ‘play, don’t tell.’ This is an amazing opportunity to work with world-class talent to develop an immersive AAA title.

Mission briefing:

As a Senior Narrative Designer, you will act as one of several key contributors to the story of our games. Your work will support the vision driven by the Creative and Narrative Directors. The ideal candidate will have previous success as a game writer and developer, outstanding communication skills, excellent understanding of story and game structure, experience in a writers' room setting, the ability to work within established narrative canon and gameplay goals, and an enthusiasm for hands-on content integration.

Description:

Work with project leadership teams, the Creative Director, and the Narrative Director to define the narrative and set priorities for each release.

Develop fresh and compelling interactive stories, consistent with company game philosophy and vision. Proactively champion a story vision that supports overarching project goals through structure, character, and theme.

Participate in the development of assets related to the narrative/scripted events (gameplay, audio, art), as well as in their implementation and debug. Own and master tools and systems related to narrative.

Spec and oversee the creation of systems to support key story beats within the game experience through the narrative proper (gameplay production, dialogue, scripted events).

Understand gameplay elements and assess how they could affect the development of the story. Present collaborative solutions for adjustments as conflicts arise.

Write for various media (e.g., in-game copy, cinematic scripts, story bible documentation, pitch documentation, short stories, promotional copy).

Rapidly iterate on small-scale projects on a condensed timeline and ensure their successful completion.

Alongside the Narrative Director, direct and mentor other narrative designers and writers in their craft.

Coordinate, communicate, and collaborate with external partners.

Identify, assess, and mitigate project risks.

Promote excellence in storytelling craft through feedback and direction.

Promote an inspiring, creative, and enjoyable work environment.

Qualifications:

5+ years development experience.

3+ shipped titles with a narrative design or writing credit.

A Bachelor’s degree in a creative or communication-focused field, or equivalent work experience.

Excellent creative writing abilities.

Excellent written and verbal interpersonal communication skills.

Strong understanding of game production, design tool limitations, and in-house game systems. Practical skills in game design are a strong asset.

Passion for storytelling and interactive media. Broad knowledge of contemporary sci-fi and FPS AAA titles.

About Vicarious Visions

In 2016, Vicarious Visions celebrated its 25th year making video games. Over the years, we have made hundreds of games, in every genre, on every conceivable game platform in the known universe. If there is a device with two buttons and a screen, VV has released for it. We are a studio that is built to last, and now we are embarking on a brand new chapter.

We are currently partnering with Bungie to further expand the award winning Destiny universe.

Our philosophy of combining cutting-edge tech with creative innovation is evidenced in all of our products – from Skylanders to Marvel Ultimate Alliance 2 to our recent contributions to this year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. We apply the same dedication to excellence to every video game franchise we’ve worked on over the years and we are bringing that same philosophy to the Destiny franchise.

We thrive on a culture of collaboration, respect, and fun. We have built a welcoming and relaxed workplace that invites creativity and encourages individual voices. We not only give our developers a safe and warm place to incubate and grow their ideas but the tools and support necessary to turn those ideas into impactful and memorable experiences.

Our studio is located in Albany, NY, a thriving northeastern city with an abundance of professional theatre, music, dance, and sports attractions, as well as a backyard full of recreational activities. (That’s a metaphorical backyard. The studio’s backyard has a patio and grill though…with seasonal awning.) And for those looking for more adventures, we’re located less than three hours from NYC, Boston, and Montreal!