Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Multiplayer Programmer
Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Senior Multiplayer Programmer to join our team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games.
We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.
You are a multiplayer coder – that’s your thing. You know both the back and front ends, and understand the tech and the architecture. And you want all players to have the best possible shared experience, because you are one of them.
And you are talented and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done. Sound interesting? If so, give us a shout.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Research, define, extend, and maintain network systems on the PS4.
- Create flexible solutions that always take bandwidth and latency into account.
- Multiplayer game programming and testing.
- General engine programming as needed.
DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Minimum five years professional programming experience.
- At least two multiplayer titles shipped, end to end.
- Understanding of UDP, VOIP, NAT and other low-level protocols and technologies.
- Experience with either peer-to-peer or client-server networking models.
- Strong programming generalist with solid code architecture skills.
- Expertise in C and C++.
- Proficient in linear algebra.
- Commitment to code quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures.
- Enthusiasm and initiative.
- Excellent spoken and written communication; strong collaboration.
- Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent experience.
- Experience with PS3 or PS4 (or both) networking SDKs
- Experience with Amazon S3, EC2 and other online services
