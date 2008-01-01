Santa Monica Studio is seeking a Senior Multiplayer Programmer to join our team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games.

We value talent, self-motivation, and team spirit. In turn, we provide an environment with a large degree of freedom and autonomy.

You are a multiplayer coder – that’s your thing. You know both the back and front ends, and understand the tech and the architecture. And you want all players to have the best possible shared experience, because you are one of them.

And you are talented and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done. Sound interesting? If so, give us a shout.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Research, define, extend, and maintain network systems on the PS4.

Create flexible solutions that always take bandwidth and latency into account.

Multiplayer game programming and testing.

General engine programming as needed.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Minimum five years professional programming experience.

At least two multiplayer titles shipped, end to end.

Understanding of UDP, VOIP, NAT and other low-level protocols and technologies.

Experience with either peer-to-peer or client-server networking models.

Strong programming generalist with solid code architecture skills.

Expertise in C and C++.

Proficient in linear algebra.

Commitment to code quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures.

Enthusiasm and initiative.

Excellent spoken and written communication; strong collaboration.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or equivalent experience.

DESIRED QUALIFICATIONS: