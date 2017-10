Applicants must provide samples of prior work including at least some examples of 3^rd person character locomotion.

Infinity Ward, developer of numerous award winning games, including Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, is seeking a Senior Multiplayer Animator , with experience in game development and a passion for First Person Shooters.

All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

Friends Who Might Be Interested

To: Click on any icon below to select a contact. 0 recipients. Send Message