Company Name:
Wargaming America, Inc.
Website:
http://wargaming.com/en/
Location:
Emeryville, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Production
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Monetization Specialist

The Senior Monetization Specialist will create and execute live events in our games.

This role requires a minimum of three years’ experience driving monetization strategy and events planning in free-to-play games. The Senior Monetization Specialist will possess a solid grasp of the KPI’s that drive free-to-play user engagement and purchasing behaviors. The ideal candidate is mathematically minded, capable of digesting complicated data, and skilled at presenting analysis to drive results. A strong communicator, the SMS will make the brainiest and challenging topics understandable for a wide audience.

Essential Job Functions:

  • Lead the North American effort for one or more of Wargaming’s signature F2P titles.
  • Design and deploy in-game activities that drive KPI’s.
  • Use of analytical skills to evaluate how Wargaming is doing, where we can improve, and forecast future successes.
  • Monitor product health of Wargaming titles on a daily, monthly, and annual basis.
  • Collaborate with multiple groups within the NA studio, share and evangelize product vision.
  • Communicate effectively with counterparts around the globe to see the product vision’s success.
  • Monitor user behavior and play patterns; collaborate effectively with content, community, social media, and production teams to understand demand and sentiment.
  • Track responses to events and promotions, gathering a database of knowledge to inform future activities.

Essential Position Requirements:

Education:

  • BA/BS or applicable years’ experience.

Experience:

  • A minimum of 3 years of progressively complex related experience, preferably in F2P games.

Skills:

  • Strong communication skills.
  • Excellent interpersonal skills.
  • Proficient in Excel, Tableau, and related business analysis software.
  • Strong analytical skills, able to dive deep and present compelling results that drive action.
  • Creative thinker with the ability to build consensus in a like thinking process while being open to feedback and team input.
  • Love of games. Can elaborate on what makes a game succeed, monetize and what players want to see in a F2P experience.

If you feel you are a good fit for this oppurtunity or or want to look at our other vacancies, visit our careers Jobvite page here:

http://jobs.jobvite.com/wargaming-america/jobs

