Location:
Emeryville, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Monetization Specialist
The Senior Monetization Specialist will create and execute live events in our games.
This role requires a minimum of three years’ experience driving monetization strategy and events planning in free-to-play games. The Senior Monetization Specialist will possess a solid grasp of the KPI’s that drive free-to-play user engagement and purchasing behaviors. The ideal candidate is mathematically minded, capable of digesting complicated data, and skilled at presenting analysis to drive results. A strong communicator, the SMS will make the brainiest and challenging topics understandable for a wide audience.
Essential Job Functions:
- Lead the North American effort for one or more of Wargaming’s signature F2P titles.
- Design and deploy in-game activities that drive KPI’s.
- Use of analytical skills to evaluate how Wargaming is doing, where we can improve, and forecast future successes.
- Monitor product health of Wargaming titles on a daily, monthly, and annual basis.
- Collaborate with multiple groups within the NA studio, share and evangelize product vision.
- Communicate effectively with counterparts around the globe to see the product vision’s success.
- Monitor user behavior and play patterns; collaborate effectively with content, community, social media, and production teams to understand demand and sentiment.
- Track responses to events and promotions, gathering a database of knowledge to inform future activities.
Essential Position Requirements:
Education:
- BA/BS or applicable years’ experience.
Experience:
- A minimum of 3 years of progressively complex related experience, preferably in F2P games.
Skills:
- Strong communication skills.
- Excellent interpersonal skills.
- Proficient in Excel, Tableau, and related business analysis software.
- Strong analytical skills, able to dive deep and present compelling results that drive action.
- Creative thinker with the ability to build consensus in a like thinking process while being open to feedback and team input.
- Love of games. Can elaborate on what makes a game succeed, monetize and what players want to see in a F2P experience.
If you feel you are a good fit for this oppurtunity or or want to look at our other vacancies, visit our careers Jobvite page here:
http://jobs.jobvite.com/wargaming-america/jobs
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.