Senior Mobile Product Manager

As a Sr. Product Manager for our mobile studio, the candidate will be responsible defining and driving the Acquisition, Engagement and Monetization (AEM) strategies for our hit mobile games. This individual must be passionate about, and represent the voice and needs of, our customers and partners within that game. This individual will work as part of the game team to drive best-practice strategies in defining and fine-tuning the game economy. This individual is responsible for the entire life cycle of project development including but not limited to: requirements gathering, scope definition, designing wireframes, developing use case diagrams and user flows, interacting with other business team members, costing features and conducting feature analysis and economy deep dives.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Define, design and manage key game features that further the overall strategic vision of the product including maximizing acquisition, engagement and monetization.

Leverage analytics and quantitative analysis to monitor game performance, tune mechanics, and identify new features to impact KPIs.

Interface with creative, business and technical operations to make sure that product requirements incorporate inputs from various stakeholders

Create, balance and optimize economy models for virtual economies.

Track performance on a daily basis, communicate reports/scorecards to internal and external stakeholders and adjust designs / plans accordingly.

Leverage Data Analytics, A/B testing, Push notifications and other partner tools to drive AEM.

Coordinate closely with marketing, creative, and franchise teams to promote titles both in-game and externally to optimize response/ROI.

REQUIRED SKILLS

Strong analytical skills and experience with data driven design and decision making.

Built at least one successful web or mobile consumer facing product.

Experience defining specs or PRDs with clear technical requirements, user flows and wireframes.

Strong in Excel, ability to create models and simulators for free-to-play economies.

Experience in product management role at an online/social games company, consumer internet company or associate at management consulting/investment banking firm.

Strong communication and writing skills, with experience preparing and presenting decks to various stakeholders. Ability to effectively communicate both creative and technical feedback to a diverse group of stakeholders.

Excellent organizational skills, with the ability to juggle priorities and projects

Experience working in a fast paced AGILE development environment.

Self-motivated team player that brings excitement and enthusiasm to work each day.

Open to feedback and thinks outside of the box.

Loves games. Avid social / casual gamer.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

BS/BA degree, ideally in quantitative discipline. MBA preferred.

5+ years of experience as a Product Manager.

WORK ENVIRONMENT

