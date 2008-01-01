Sucker Punch is looking for a Senior Mission Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what games can be. A successful candidate will have mastered blending game mechanics and storytelling techniques to create powerful game experiences, and will have demonstrated excellent communication skills and the ability to direct mission creation across a large multi-disciplinary team. Team leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results. Our goal with each game we make is to create deep and meaningful player experiences, and this means creating innovative and immersive missions and gameplay. The Senior Mission Designer is the focal point for this process, collaborating with the rest of the design and narrative teams to weave missions together into something unforgettable.

