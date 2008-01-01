Location:
Bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Platform
Playstation 3, Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Senior Mission Designer
Sucker Punch is looking for a Senior Mission Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what games can be. A successful candidate will have mastered blending game mechanics and storytelling techniques to create powerful game experiences, and will have demonstrated excellent communication skills and the ability to direct mission creation across a large multi-disciplinary team. Team leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results.
Our goal with each game we make is to create deep and meaningful player experiences, and this means creating innovative and immersive missions and gameplay. The Senior Mission Designer is the focal point for this process, collaborating with the rest of the design and narrative teams to weave missions together into something unforgettable.
Responsibilities
- Drive the creative development of innovative mission content. Work closely with the other disciplines—programming, animation, environment art, sound and music, visual effects, systems design—to pull together all the pieces that create the immersive game of the year quality AAA experiences.
- Provide daily feedback and direction to all the contributors on your missions, driving rapid iteration so that we can meet our high quality bar and reinforce the overall vision for the product.
- Create and manage tasks with clear deadlines across multiple missions.
- Guide each mission by ensuring that the story is delivered in a cohesive manner and the game is properly balanced.
- Champion designed levels through the production process, by running playtests, iterating, taking feedback, and showcasing the core mechanics.
- Help refine mission design processes, documentation, pipelines, and propose new content authoring tools and techniques.
- Communicate and coordinate across multiple disciplines to constantly refine the concept-to-ship mission creation process.
- Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across the game.
- Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.
Qualifications
- Proven track record of leading a group of developers to create a cohesive AAA game experience.
- At least 3 years of production management experience in console or PC development.
- At least 5 years of game design production experience as a mission designer, level designer or similar content creation experience.
- Proven production management experience through shipping on a minimum of 3 different console or PC game development projects.
- Experience developing and shipping multiple AAA console or PC games, including one or more to great critical acclaim.
- Demonstrated ability to design, script, and balance high-quality missions in a dynamically changing game production environment.
- Demonstrated ability to create 3d-level layouts of both linear and open-world variety.
- Demonstrated ability to script, layout, and integrate both in-game cinematic content and cut-scenes.
- Proven expertise in integrating voice over with mission logic.
- Proven experience in designing and implementing “golden path” missions, exotic sequences, and secondary ambient activities.
- Demonstrated ability to lead optimization reviews and streamlining across an entire game.
- Outstanding communication and collaboration skills.
- Ability to create project schedules and milestones and monitor the progress of milestones and individual tasks against those schedules.
- An aptitude for learning new technology, scripting languages, engines, and systems; especially industry-standard content creation tools.
- Demonstrated ability to communicate and train production team members on new processes, tools and pipelines.
- Position is currently open to those eligible to work in the States, and willing to relocate to Bellevue, WA.
