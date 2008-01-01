Sucker Punch is looking for a Senior Mission Designer who shares our passion for pushing creative limits and redefining expectations about what games can be. A successful candidate will have mastered blending game mechanics and storytelling techniques to create powerful game experiences, and will have demonstrated excellent communication skills and the ability to direct mission creation across a large multi-disciplinary team. Team leadership experience is expected, with a proven track record of high quality results.

Our goal with each game we make is to create deep and meaningful player experiences, and this means creating innovative and immersive missions and gameplay. The Senior Mission Designer is the focal point for this process, collaborating with the rest of the design and narrative teams to weave missions together into something unforgettable.

Responsibilities

Drive the creative development of innovative mission content. Work closely with the other disciplines—programming, animation, environment art, sound and music, visual effects, systems design—to pull together all the pieces that create the immersive game of the year quality AAA experiences.

Provide daily feedback and direction to all the contributors on your missions, driving rapid iteration so that we can meet our high quality bar and reinforce the overall vision for the product.

Create and manage tasks with clear deadlines across multiple missions.

Guide each mission by ensuring that the story is delivered in a cohesive manner and the game is properly balanced.

Champion designed levels through the production process, by running playtests, iterating, taking feedback, and showcasing the core mechanics.

Help refine mission design processes, documentation, pipelines, and propose new content authoring tools and techniques.

Communicate and coordinate across multiple disciplines to constantly refine the concept-to-ship mission creation process.

Work closely with the Project Directors and other Leads to ensure quality across the game.

Continuously strive to push the quality bar higher.

Qualifications