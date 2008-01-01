Senior Mission Designer (All Levels)

World class games start with world class talent! This is a unique time in Activision’s history – and one of the most exciting opportunities to join us! Activision Blizzard, headquartered in Santa Monica, CA, is the premier worldwide publisher of interactive entertainment software like Call of Duty, Destiny and the Blizzard Entertainment Franchises.

High Moon Studios

Founded in 2002, High Moon Studios is an award-winning studio that’s developed for blockbuster franchises like Call of Duty and Transformers. We are 100 people strong, located in the always-sunny beachside city of Carlsbad, California.

Our goal is simple: make game experiences that kick ass and blow minds. High Moon Studios is led by award winning veterans and a crack production staff that have over 200 years of combined development experience. We work hard. We play hard. It’s time to add world class talent as we partner with Bungie to work on their ground breaking Destiny Franchise.

Senior Mission Designer

High Moon Studios is seeking a talented and self-directed Senior Mission Designer to join our award winning video game studio. This position will be responsible for:

Scripting gameplay events and objectives to enhance the level design.

Understanding, maintaining and actively promoting the vision of the game.

Collaborating with team to create new innovative gameplay mechanics and scenarios.

Providing critical feedback on concepts related to gameplay and level design in a group setting.

Using game vision as filter for all design decisions; ensures consistency of design.

Seeking and identifying problems and offering solutions on improvement.

Prioritizing and self-managing tasks to meet deadlines.



Competencies:

A strong passion for online cooperative games.

Experience with 3d world editors.

Understand the overall game design process (level flow, engagement ranges, item placement) and can apply this knowledge to level creation.

Strong problem solving and trouble-shooting skills.

Communicate and pitch ideas across multiple disciplines.

Excellent verbal, written and interpersonal skills.

Willingness to take constructive criticism from peers and Lead Level Designer.

Have pride and passion for your work, eager to deliver a highly polished final product. Ability to explain the creative process that went into the creation of a level and how specific elements of the design enhance the experience.



Requirements:

5+ years of game industry experience as a multiplayer game designer.

Shipped at least 2 games on console or PC in a Senior Designer position.

Provide playable examples of levels in relevant games to qualify for an interview.

Strong Technical experience with a scripting language (LUA, JavaScript or similar).

Passionately familiar with the Destiny franchise.

Experience mentoring junior designers.

Bonus Skills:

Experience with any of the following gameplay styles:

Cooperative mission design.