Senior Marketing Manager

If you are an experienced marketing manager in free-to-play mobile games, you just found the perfect next step to level up your career. We’re looking for a top-notch Marketing Manager to engage our with awesome players and developers.

You’ll partner closely with all of our expert teams to help create compelling marketing campaigns that fully capture Tilting Point’s diverse and exciting portfolio of games. Your mission is to find the best ways to let everyone – players and partners alike – know about the many marvelous games at Tilting Point.

Your Future at Tilting Point

Collaborate with our partner developers to craft product positioning and overall marketing strategy: unique selling points, target audience, competitive analysis & reviews, creative direction, go-to-market strategy, tactics.

Guide cross-functional internal teams in creative

Strategize and create exciting content for gamers as well as be able to connect with and build up a gaming community, building content and publishing across all social channels, websites and blogs.

Plan the strategy and execute the worldwide marketing plans, positioning documents, and budgets for partner developer free-to-play games, in partnership with our external development partners and our internal teams.

Maintain relationships, serve as point of contact, and present our games to first parties (Apple, Google, Amazon, Sony, Microsoft, Steam).

Set the strategy for external writing and communications including Tilting Point’s company website, PR and industry opportunities, events and tradeshows, and the company’s social channels.

Collaborate with our team on influencer marketing campaigns: identification of influencers, direct outreach, vendor vetting, negotiation, ROI reporting, competitive reviews.

Drive visual asset creation in partnership with the in-house art team, freelancers, and agencies: key art, logo, app icons, screenshots, trailers, App Store assets, website, user acquisition assets, social media content, email marketing, etc.

Collaborate with our team on social media content strategy & execution: conceptualize bold ideas, maintain and execute content calendars, determine visual needs and work with in-house artists to craft them, keep an eye on best practices from competitors, report on learnings and insights.

Keep up to date on the latest and greatest in the F2P gaming, gaming marketing, tech, and mobile world.

Your XP & Skills

4+ years of experience marketing games, mobile apps, and entertainment brands.

Recent free-to-play mobile games experience required.

Excellent quality verbal and written communication skills: you know how to establish and maintain relationships, gain the respect of your peers, and are comfortable and genuine in presentations.

Strong sense of brand and editorial voice, with the ability to harmonize message across multiple marketing vehicles. Editorial or copy-writing experience required.

Excellent understanding of the elements of a great marketing plan and effective digital marketing communications.

Experience managing creative development from briefing to execution.

Ability to present and earn buy-in for projects with multiple, senior stakeholders.

Ability to juggle with multiple projects across platforms, networks, media channels.

Proven ability to synthesize analytics, testing (A/B, multivariate) and customer insights into successful marketing strategies.

Excellent skills in Microsoft Office – particularly PowerPoint, Excel and Word. Be prepared to provide work samples.

Knowledge of Adobe suite (Photoshop, InDesign, Premiere) a plus.

Understanding of web development, video production, asset creation.

Expert user of all social media platforms and experience with social media publishing & tracking tools.

Location: New York, New York (Midtown East/Grand Central)

Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com. All submissions are confidential.

Juliette Dupré Senior Manager of Talent

*Direct applicants only - No agencies/headhunters please.*

Tilting Point provides equal employment opportunity to all individuals regardless of their race, color, creed, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state, federal, or local law. Discrimination of any type will not be tolerated. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, promotion, termination, time off, and compensation.