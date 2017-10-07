Infinity Ward, developer of numerous award winning games, is seeking a Senior Lighting Artist, preferably with experience in game development and an interest in working with next-generation technologies. If you are a Senior Lighting Artist and have experience shipping AAA titles with visually stunning lighting aesthetics, then we are looking for you!
Responsibilities:
Work with Level Designers, Environment Artists, Visual Effects Artists, and Team Leads to provide lighting for game environments
Creation of static and dynamic lighting using our proprietary game engine software
Manage lighting solutions within our memory and performance guidelines
Create and manage textures and IES light profiles for modulating lighting effects
Solve technical issues that arise with new tools or game performance
Requirements:
5+ years of lighting experience on current console hardware
Solid understanding and experience with creating lighting within a pre-baked light map pipeline
Understanding of composition and the ability to enhance mood by lighting
Excellent working knowledge of Photoshop and 3ds Max or equivalent
Excellent written and oral communication skills
Ability to communicate effectively with both Artists and Programmers in a large team
Work samples must show excellent real-time lighting made for next generation console games
Knowledge of color theory and strong sense of contrast, light and shadow
Working knowledge of common industry rendering programs
Ability to follow design reference and Art Direction, and an ability to work within a wide range of styles
Experience with Radiant
Experience with one or more scripting/programming languages