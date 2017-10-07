webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Visual Arts
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Lighting Artist

Infinity Ward, developer of numerous award winning games, is seeking a Senior Lighting Artist, preferably with experience in game development and an interest in working with next-generation technologies. If you are a Senior Lighting Artist and have experience shipping AAA titles with visually stunning lighting aesthetics, then we are looking for you!

Responsibilities:
  • Work with Level Designers, Environment Artists, Visual Effects Artists, and Team Leads to provide lighting for game environments
  • Creation of static and dynamic lighting using our proprietary game engine software
  • Manage lighting solutions within our memory and performance guidelines
  • Create and manage textures and IES light profiles for modulating lighting effects
  • Solve technical issues that arise with new tools or game performance

Requirements:
  • 5+ years of lighting experience on current console hardware
  • Solid understanding and experience with creating lighting within a pre-baked light map pipeline
  • Understanding of composition and the ability to enhance mood by lighting
  • Excellent working knowledge of Photoshop and 3ds Max or equivalent
  • Excellent written and oral communication skills
  • Ability to communicate effectively with both Artists and Programmers in a large team
  • Work samples must show excellent real-time lighting made for next generation console games
  • Knowledge of color theory and strong sense of contrast, light and shadow
  • Working knowledge of common industry rendering programs
  • Ability to follow design reference and Art Direction, and an ability to work within a wide range of styles
  • Experience with Radiant
  • Experience with one or more scripting/programming languages
