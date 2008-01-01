Senior Lighting Artist - temporary

We are on the hunt for an exceptional Senior Lighting Artist to join our team. You should have a passion for making games, with a focus on lighting character and environments for a AAA title. The ideal candidate will be able to show good examples of lighting made for games, preferably current generation consoles. Please note that this is an onsite, temporary assignment.

What you’ll be doing:

• Responsible for creating game-play and in-game cinematic lighting based on direction from the Art Director and Lighting Lead for campaign and multiplayer.

• Ensure a high level of quality while maintaining a full production load.

• Ensure that lighting assets meet runtime and disk budgeting requirements.

• Anticipate, identify, and report any potential production problems and communicate those to the Lead.

• Work collaboratively with other departments, especially Environment, Character, and VFX.

• Work in and maintain an efficient organization structure for all lighting assets.

• Stay current with industry lighting techniques.

• Demonstrating a high level of creativity and independence

The skills/experience you’ll need:

• Experience lighting environments and characters with an understanding of game play implications.

• Understanding of lighting fundamentals.

• Knowledge of color theory and strong sense of light and shadow.

• Understanding of composition and the ability to enhance mood with lighting.

• Effectively use Color Grading and Post Effects to enhance the final image

• Photoshop experience.

• Working knowledge of industry standard rendering concepts and processes.

• Must be proactive and work well in a large team environment.

• Excellent communication/collaboration skills.

• Ability to follow design reference and ability to work with wide range of styles.

• Shipped 3 or more AAA game titles.

• 5 years of industry experience.

• Experience with PBR & HDR rendering

And you’ll really get our attention if you have:

• Radiant experience.

• Basic understanding of game scripting

Treyarch is an award-winning video game studio, driven by the desire to create epic gameplay experiences that are enjoyed by as many video game fans as possible. It is an approach that has helped to make the studio behind the Call of Duty: Black Ops series of games, an industry-leading developer. Call of Duty: Black Ops set an entertainment launch opening record upon its release in 2010 and continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time, according to NPD and GfK Chart-Track; Call of Duty: Black Ops II set world-wide launch day records; and the studio’s most recent Call of Duty: Black Ops III had the biggest entertainment opening weekend of 2015, and was the #1 console game globally for the calendar year. Additionally, Treyarch is the birthplace of Call of Duty’s Zombies. Treyarch is wholly owned by Activision Publishing, Inc.

To learn more about our studio, please visit us at www.treyarch.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/treyarch, and @treyarch on Twitter.