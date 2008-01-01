SENIOR LEVEL DESIGNER

We are looking for talented and passionate Senior Level Designers to join our team. The ideal candidates will have experience in game design, strong visual aesthetics, solid problem solving skills and like us are passionate about playing and creating great games!



What you’ll do…

Create fun and exciting experiences using an array of game mechanics.

Own & drive major design initiatives from start to finish.

Help mentor other designers on a regular basis.

Work with design leadership, artists, and other level designers to deliver environments that embody the creative vision of the game.

Research subject matter related to the history and look of locations portrayed in a level.

Work alongside other designers, artists, animators and engineers to create levels that are not only incredibly fun, but look great and run well.

Detail and polish geometry based on photo reference and concept art.

Ideally, you will have…

Passion for First Person Shooters, Console or PC.

Minimum five years of design experience, including senior or lead design experience.

Good spatial and layout design skills.

Ability to communicate effectively with other designers, management and peers in other disciplines.

Overall knowledge of game design processes including, but not limited to, level flow, engagement design, pacing, storytelling, etc.

Be proactive in communicating progress and solving problems.

Proficiency with one or more 3D level/world creation packages.

Familiarity with recent shooters and the trends of the genre.

Clear understanding and appreciation of schedules and milestones.

You’ll really grab our interest if you have…

Experience with the Radiant level editor.

Mod community experience.

Shipped a AAA title.

Architecture background.

Treyarch is an award-winning video game studio, driven by the desire to create epic gameplay experiences that are enjoyed by as many video game fans as possible. It is an approach that has helped to make the studio behind the Call of Duty Black Ops series of games, an industry-leading developer. Call of Duty: Black Ops set an entertainment launch opening record upon its release in 2010 and continues to be one of the best-selling games of all time, according to NPD and GfK Chart-Track; Call of Duty: Black Ops II set world-wide launch day records; and the studio’s most recent Call of Duty: Black Ops III had the biggest entertainment opening weekend of 2015, and was the #1 console game globally for the calendar year. Additionally, Treyarch is the birthplace of Call of Duty’s Zombies. Treyarch is wholly owned by Activision Publishing, Inc.

To learn more about our studio, please visit us at www.treyarch.com, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/treyarch, and @treyarch on Twitter.