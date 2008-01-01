We’re looking for a highly skilled Senior Level Designer who will embrace our philosophy and share their hard-earned expertise to create an incredible experience for our players.

What you’ll do...

Work with the design leadership, design team, artists, code, and animation to deliver level designs that epitomize the creative vision of the game.

Research subject matter relating to the design objective in an effort to ensure the authenticity of the experience.

You will be expected to own level designs from conception to the final stages of polish, facilitating communication and coordinating departments to ensure the vision is clearly understood.

Be a positive influence on the entire team and as a Designer, evangelize the ultimate promise to deliver “fun.”

Ability to self-critique and accept outside critique. The more feedback you receive, the more you can tailor your work towards what is best for the game.

Contribute to establishing and enforcing consistent design practices, constraints, and metrics throughout projects.

Help mentor other designers and lead by example

Ideally, you will have...

5+ years’ experience in the games industry working in a level design capacity, shipping at least one title.

Experience working with a game engine, using scripting tools to orchestrate events, and implementing 3D work into the pipeline.

Extensive understanding of level design process including level flow, engagement, structure, pacing, environmental storytelling, testing, etc.

Experience in rapid prototyping to test feasibility of concepts.

Expert game design sensibilities.

Ability to pitch game design concepts in a clear, detailed manner, through strong written and verbal skills.

Strong understanding of level editing packages such as Maya, Unity, UDK, or other proprietary tools.

A team player-mindset, understanding the importance of collaboration, and able to communicate effectively with all disciplines and departments.

A positive, solution-oriented attitude and passion about the play experience, with a wealth of knowledge across a wide range of games.

Ability to learn and master new tools and techniques.

Ability to proactively identify and deal with issues before they arise.

Passion for making and playing games.

Shipped AAA game(s) a plus

Benefits & Perks…