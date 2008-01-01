webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Respawn Entertainment
Website:
http://www.respawn.com
Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Level Designer

We’re looking for a highly skilled Senior Level Designer who will embrace our philosophy and share their hard-earned expertise to create an incredible experience for our players.

What you’ll do...

  • Work with the design leadership, design team, artists, code, and animation to deliver level designs that epitomize the creative vision of the game.
  • Research subject matter relating to the design objective in an effort to ensure the authenticity of the experience.
  • You will be expected to own level designs from conception to the final stages of polish, facilitating communication and coordinating departments to ensure the vision is clearly understood.
  • Be a positive influence on the entire team and as a Designer, evangelize the ultimate promise to deliver “fun.”
  • Ability to self-critique and accept outside critique. The more feedback you receive, the more you can tailor your work towards what is best for the game.
  • Contribute to establishing and enforcing consistent design practices, constraints, and metrics throughout projects.
  • Help mentor other designers and lead by example

Ideally, you will have...

  • 5+ years’ experience in the games industry working in a level design capacity, shipping at least one title.
  • Experience working with a game engine, using scripting tools to orchestrate events, and implementing 3D work into the pipeline.
  • Extensive understanding of level design process including level flow, engagement, structure, pacing, environmental storytelling, testing, etc.
  • Experience in rapid prototyping to test feasibility of concepts.
  • Expert game design sensibilities.
  • Ability to pitch game design concepts in a clear, detailed manner, through strong written and verbal skills.
  • Strong understanding of level editing packages such as Maya, Unity, UDK, or other proprietary tools.
  • A team player-mindset, understanding the importance of collaboration, and able to communicate effectively with all disciplines and departments.
  • A positive, solution-oriented attitude and passion about the play experience, with a wealth of knowledge across a wide range of games.
  • Ability to learn and master new tools and techniques.
  • Ability to proactively identify and deal with issues before they arise.
  • Passion for making and playing games.
  • Shipped AAA game(s) a plus

Benefits & Perks…

  • Medical, Dental, Vision, Disability, Life and AD&D insurance benefits.
  • Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care.
  • 401K with company match and no vesting period.
  • Employee Assistance Plan (EAP).
  • Relocation assistance.
  • Paid vacation, post-project & holiday office closures, and sick days.
  • Company-sponsored team events: movie screenings, industry gatherings, and game launch parties to name a few.
  • Fun office parties throughout the year for employees, friends, and family.
  • Spacious modern campus with open work spaces and lots of daylight.
  • Game room with a pool table, ping pong, foosball, arcade and tabletop games.
  • Fully stocked kitchens with fresh fruit, breakfast, snacks, and more.
  • Convenient meal order service for on-site lunch deliveries.
  • State of the art on-site gym with 24/7 access.
  • On-site yoga classes, massages, and car washes available.
  • A variety of interest groups and outdoor activities to join with other Respawn Employees: marathons, hikes, biking, and soccer among others.
  • Friendly, caring co-workers and management
