Location:
Bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Senior-Level Concept Artist
We are looking for an experienced artist to join the Sucker Punch Concept Art team! You will work directly with the Art Director to push the artistic vision of our game through creative illustration, as well as support the Environment team with production concepts through completion of the title. The ideal candidate will have an aptitude for strong architectural and environmental design and illustration, including a strong handle on lighting, color, and the ability to execute at a high level of craftsmanship in rendering.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Create believable, relevant concept art for environments, props, character and/or effects
- Color scripts and lighting studies
- Help generate inspirational concept and prototype art to pitch game scenarios
- Screenshot paint-overs to guide the environment team in architecture, look and feel, and lighting.
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Solid concept portfolio, exemplifying strong design skills
- High level of vision and creativity, and ability to perform to standard under tight deadlines.
- Works well serving a team and collaborating
- Ability to take and implement direction.
- Superior communication skills.
- Ability to grasp and adhere to guidelines while still pushing innovation.
- Driven, focused, and won’t settle for mediocrity.
- Thorough understanding of core illustration principles, perspective, layout, color and lighting
- Experience and proficiency working with Photoshop and/or other modern digital 2D program.
DESIRED SKILLS AND PLUSES:
- 4+ years concept artist experience in a production environment and/or freelance.
- Strong character design experience a plus.
- Experience with 3D software package a plus.
