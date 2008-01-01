Senior-Level Concept Artist

Experience with 3D software package a plus.

Experience and proficiency working with Photoshop and/or other modern digital 2D program.

Thorough understanding of core illustration principles, perspective, layout, color and lighting

Driven, focused, and won’t settle for mediocrity.

Ability to grasp and adhere to guidelines while still pushing innovation.

Ability to take and implement direction.

Works well serving a team and collaborating

High level of vision and creativity, and ability to perform to standard under tight deadlines.

Screenshot paint-overs to guide the environment team in architecture, look and feel, and lighting.

Help generate inspirational concept and prototype art to pitch game scenarios

We are looking for an experienced artist to join the Sucker Punch Concept Art team! You will work directly with the Art Director to push the artistic vision of our game through creative illustration, as well as support the Environment team with production concepts through completion of the title. The ideal candidate will have an aptitude for strong architectural and environmental design and illustration, including a strong handle on lighting, color, and the ability to execute at a high level of craftsmanship in rendering.

