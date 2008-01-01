Senior Level 3D Character Animator

The game studio that made critically-acclaimed game The Witness is looking for an experienced animator. You should have a firm grasp on/work very quickly in Maya. We need someone who knows how game development works and isn't afraid to get into the trenches with us to solve problems (so having game experience is strongly preferred). Creating quick, rough work to help us solve problems is a must. Individuals on our team often work independently, so you should be self-motivated and proactive. You should take initiative to solve problems and be productive/keep up with the team without being pushed too much.

Our team is pretty atypicalbut you should be adaptable, flexible, and be able to catch on to our workflows quickly. Thekla doesn't typically have official meetings. Instead, we tend to have organic discussions throughout the day and through email. With this in mind, you should have great communication skills. You should be able to proactively reach out for critique, be prepared to receive difficult feedback and be able to quickly incorporate that into your work. This position works closely with other Artists, the Art Lead, and Designer, so being an excellent collaborator is a requirement. You should be consistent and very hard-working as we will be looking to this position to move the project forward. The team is small and we rely on everyone to do their part to make the game special.

The following are requirements of this position:



Animate humans in a naturalistic style



Animations should have excellent grasp of weight and balance

Animations should be smooth and natural

Create quick rough animations to try out ideas ( and also to refine it into something stunning and nuanced, while also paying close attention to gameplay limitations)



Set up pipeline from Maya to the game engine (must be easy to understand for other members of the team)

Should make intelligent decisions relating to tools used, naming conventions, file/folder structure, etc



We would prefer someone who is based near San Francisco that can work in the office but are willing to work with someone remotely if they are very good. This position would have an initial trial period to ensure that the candidate is a good fit with the team and does the level of work we expect. We will have an initial conversation with potential candidates then request an animation test. Please send resumes and portfolios to jobs@thekla.com