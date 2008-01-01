Location:
San Jose, California
Country:
United States
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Hard Surfaces Artist
Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.
Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Hard Surfaces Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you able to translate 2D concepts into fully realized 3D weapons, mechanics, and armor? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters, and enemy creatures that are as fun to look at as they are to blow up.
Responsibilities:
- Create models, textures, and materials for environment assets, armor, and weapons
- Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D
- Help develop final look of hard surface models under the guidance of the Art Director
- Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game
- Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries
Qualifications:
- Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Hard Surface Artist
- Passion for playing and creating games
- Self driven with strong communication skills
- Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership
- Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player
- Ability to bring an asset from modeling all the way to texturing and getting the object in game
- Understanding of texture creation
- Experience creating hard surface assets
- Strong sense of three-dimensional form
- Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials
- Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush
- Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies
Would Love to See:
- Experience creating 2D rough concepts and/or illustrations
- Experience with Substance, Topogun, Maya, or other additional 3D tools
- Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters
- Experience with Unreal Engine (UE4)
Please Note:
- Applicants without a portfolio will not be considered
- This is a full-time, on-site position
