Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in San Jose, California. We’re a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console.

Cold Iron is seeking an experienced Senior Hard Surfaces Artist to join our world class team on our next AAA title for consoles and PC! Are you able to translate 2D concepts into fully realized 3D weapons, mechanics, and armor? Are you a passionate game developer looking to create the best experiences possible? Join our creative, collaborative studio where you will help craft visually inspiring player characters, and enemy creatures that are as fun to look at as they are to blow up.

Responsibilities:

Create models, textures, and materials for environment assets, armor, and weapons

Translate concept art and design ideas into 3D

Help develop final look of hard surface models under the guidance of the Art Director

Help set and maintain the high quality bar for the game

Assist in scoping work for on time milestone deliveries

Qualifications:

Portfolio of work demonstrating strong proficiency as a Hard Surface Artist

Passion for playing and creating games

Self driven with strong communication skills

Ability to tackle challenges and problem solve with a strong sense of ownership

Ability to work closely with many other disciplines and be a team player

Ability to bring an asset from modeling all the way to texturing and getting the object in game

Understanding of texture creation

Experience creating hard surface assets

Strong sense of three-dimensional form

Skilled in creating and understanding PBR materials

Advanced understanding of Maya/Max, Photoshop, ZBrush

Advanced understanding of current game art pipelines and methodologies

Would Love to See:

Experience creating 2D rough concepts and/or illustrations

Experience with Substance, Topogun, Maya, or other additional 3D tools

Experience with multiplayer games and/or shooters

Experience with Unreal Engine (UE4)

Education:

No requirements

Please Note: