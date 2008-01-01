Senior Hard Surface Artist

Respawn Entertainment is an independent game development studio that was founded in 2010 by former co-founders of Infinity Ward and creators of the multi-billion dollar Call of Duty and Modern Warfare franchises. We have since shipped Titanfall and Titanfall 2 to critical acclaim, and are currently hiring for both our Star Wars ™ and Titanfall development teams. Our motto is gameplay first, and the opportunity to create groundbreaking AAA games with some of the best developer talent in the industry awaits our future team members.

What you'll do...

Create highly detailed and believable 3D models and textures art for various hard surface assets such as vehicles and weapons.

Follow direction of art leads. Ensure that assets fit artistically into environment and overall look/feel of game.

Assist with environment and prop art as needed.

Participate in research and development.

Conduct research for reference materials, participate in photo shoots and help build texture library.

Follow schedule and deliver assets on time.

Help mentor other artists and lead by example.

Ideally, you'll have...

5+ years’ experience as a 3D artist.

Portfolio of highly detailed 3D art with a focus on hard surface. Both modeling and texturing skills should be showcased.

Portfolio should show quality, taste, and the ability to hit a photorealistic/believable look.

Mastery of standard art packages such as Maya, Photoshop, and Zbrush.

Strong understanding of scale, proportion, and surface properties.

Experience working with a game engine and implementing 3D work into engine.

Character modeling skills a major plus.

Shipped AAA game/s a plus.

Benefits & Perks…