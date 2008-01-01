Location:
New York, New York
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Graphics Programmer
We're looking for a programmer with experience developing modern rendering techniques for real-time console games, including shader authoring, optimization, visual effects and post-effects. This position will also participate in the development of graphics-related tools for artists and other content authors.
Required qualifications
- Advanced expertise with modern C++ programming
- Completed and shipped at least one full-cycle (start to end) 3D console game project
- Strong interest and experience with modern real-time 3D rendering techniques
- Experience developing GPU shaders, including compute shaders, for current-gen consoles (PS4 / XBOne)
- Solid understanding of mathematics relevant to game mechanics and rendering
- Experience with performance and resource optimization for consoles
- Ability to coordinate and collaborate with other game-dev disciplines (animation, design, production, effects, etc)
- Passion for playing, making and thinking about games
Desired qualifications
- Direct experience with cross-platform rendering architecture
- 5+ years of experience within the game industry
- Familiarity with Python scripting
- Familiarity with modern game asset processing pipelines (models, textures, etc)
- Familiarity with the DirectX 12 SDK
- Experience working with a large, AAA development team
- Experience developing Win64 GUI applications, especially content tools
