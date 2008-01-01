Senior Graphics Programmer

Experience with Maya C++ and Maya Python interfaces

Up to date with the state-of-the-art in graphics programming for games.

GPUs use math to transform data into awesomeness: you provide the math.

Five years of C/C++ graphics programming experience in the games industry

Keep up to date with the latest developments and research in graphics programming, and look for opportunities to apply this knowledge on our engine.

Analyze and enhance existing features, and support the artists and designers using them.

Design and develop new features in our graphics engine, from user input to beautiful pixels.

We’re on the lookout for an experienced Graphics Engineer to join us on our unannounced project. Our talented artists generate gigabytes of raw creativity, and you’ll be pivotal in bringing that creativity to life in a spectacular game. The graphics quality is a big focus at Sucker Punch, and the results are easy to see: our games look gorgeous, our lighting accentuates our art, and our colors highlight our mood. Come join us, add your talent to our team, and help us make something great even better. Sucker Punch fosters a healthy company culture, crucial to creating a productive and collaborative work environment. Here you will participate, interact, voice your ideas, and be a key part of something awesome.

