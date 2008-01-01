webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Sucker Punch Productions
Website:
http://www.suckerpunch.com/
Location:
Bellevue, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4
Experience Level:
Not Applicable
Education:
High School Not Completed
Senior Graphics Programmer

We’re on the lookout for an experienced Graphics Engineer to join us on our unannounced project. Our talented artists generate gigabytes of raw creativity, and you’ll be pivotal in bringing that creativity to life in a spectacular game. The graphics quality is a big focus at Sucker Punch, and the results are easy to see: our games look gorgeous, our lighting accentuates our art, and our colors highlight our mood. Come join us, add your talent to our team, and help us make something great even better.
Sucker Punch fosters a healthy company culture, crucial to creating a productive and collaborative work environment. Here you will participate, interact, voice your ideas, and be a key part of something awesome.

Responsibilities
  • Design and develop new features in our graphics engine, from user input to beautiful pixels.
  • Analyze and enhance existing features, and support the artists and designers using them.
  • Keep up to date with the latest developments and research in graphics programming, and look for opportunities to apply this knowledge on our engine.
Qualifications
  • Five years of C/C++ graphics programming experience in the games industry
  • Previous work experience on a medium-to-large team
  • Amazing math skills.
    • GPUs use math to transform data into awesomeness: you provide the math.
  • Up to date with the state-of-the-art in graphics programming for games.
Bonus Factors
  • Experience with Maya C++ and Maya Python interfaces
  • Proficiency in art asset pipelines
