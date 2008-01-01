Senior Graphics Programmer

We’re on the lookout for an experienced Graphics Engineer to join us on our unannounced project. Our talented artists generate gigabytes of raw creativity, and you’ll be pivotal in bringing that creativity to life in a spectacular game. The graphics quality is a big focus at Sucker Punch, and the results are easy to see: our games look gorgeous, our lighting accentuates our art, and our colors highlight our mood. Come join us, add your talent to our team, and help us make something great even better. Sucker Punch fosters a healthy company culture, crucial to creating a productive and collaborative work environment. Here you will participate, interact, voice your ideas, and be a key part of something awesome.

