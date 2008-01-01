Home
Company Name:
BattleCry Studios
Website:
http://www.battlecrystudios.com
Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Graphics Engineer
Responsibilities
Writes clear, maintainable, portable C++ code
Understanding entire graphics engine architecture, from game interface to graphics API interface
Writing and maintaining custom shaders across a range of hardware
Works well with other engineers, artists and designers
Accurately estimates his/her schedules and delivers high quality work products to that schedule
Requirements
Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent
5+ years professional software development experience
3+ years professional C++ development experience
3+ years professional graphics programming experience
Expertise in building multithreaded, real-time systems
Experience writing systems balancing performance and maintainability
Excellent analytical and mathematical skills
Strong interpersonal skills and problem solving ability
Desired Skills
Experience with DirectX 11/12, PS4, and Xbox One rendering API’s
Experience with Physically Based Rendering
Experience with C++11/14
Experience profiling and optimizing both CPU and GPU utilization
Experience with STL
Experience with game editor plugins/modification
Experience with Gameplay programming
Experience in Max or Maya plugins
