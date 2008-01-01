webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
BattleCry Studios
Website:
http://www.battlecrystudios.com
Location:
Austin, Texas
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Apply for this job

Senior Graphics Engineer

Responsibilities

  • Writes clear, maintainable, portable C++ code
  • Understanding entire graphics engine architecture, from game interface to graphics API interface
  • Writing and maintaining custom shaders across a range of hardware
  • Works well with other engineers, artists and designers
  • Accurately estimates his/her schedules and delivers high quality work products to that schedule

Requirements

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or equivalent
  • 5+ years professional software development experience
  • 3+ years professional C++ development experience
  • 3+ years professional graphics programming experience
  • Expertise in building multithreaded, real-time systems
  • Experience writing systems balancing performance and maintainability
  • Excellent analytical and mathematical skills
  • Strong interpersonal skills and problem solving ability

Desired Skills

  • Experience with DirectX 11/12, PS4, and Xbox One rendering API’s
  • Experience with Physically Based Rendering
  • Experience with C++11/14
  • Experience profiling and optimizing both CPU and GPU utilization
  • Experience with STL
  • Experience with game editor plugins/modification
  • Experience with Gameplay programming
  • Experience in Max or Maya plugins
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

Friends Who Might Be Interested