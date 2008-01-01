Senior Gameplay Programmer

Studio Wildcard, creators of the smash indie hit ARK: Survival Evolved, was founded in 2014 by industry veterans Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak. ARK is the most successful Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview title ever and continues to break industry records on consoles and PC. With offices in Seattle, WA and Gainesville, FL., Wildcard is seeking talented developers who are excited to work on ARK and groundbreaking new projects. Responsibilities:
Design, write, and implement gameplay systems and development tools for artists and designers
Work with cross discipline team members to improve existing tools and determine new solutions
Requirements:
Minimum of 5 years of experience in game development as a gameplay programmer with at least 1 shipped title.
Advanced understanding of gameplay systems, pipelines and tools.
Strong self-motivation and willingness to participate in many areas of game development
Experience using the Unreal 4 Engine
Pluses:
Degree in computer science or a related field
Experience with implementing UI features from concept to finish