Company Name:
Studio Wildcard
Website:
http://www.studiowildcard.com/
Location:
Seattle, WA, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Gameplay Programmer

Studio Wildcard, creators of the smash indie hit ARK: Survival Evolved, was founded in 2014 by industry veterans Jeremy Stieglitz and Jesse Rapczak. ARK is the most successful Steam Early Access and Xbox Game Preview title ever and continues to break industry records on consoles and PC. With offices in Seattle, WA and Gainesville, FL., Wildcard is seeking talented developers who are excited to work on ARK and groundbreaking new projects. Responsibilities:

  • Design, write, and implement gameplay systems and development tools for artists and designers

  • Work with cross discipline team members to improve existing tools and determine new solutions


Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in game development as a gameplay programmer with at least 1 shipped title.

  • Advanced understanding of gameplay systems, pipelines and tools.

  • Strong self-motivation and willingness to participate in many areas of game development

  • Experience using the Unreal 4 Engine


Pluses:

  • Degree in computer science or a related field

  • Experience with implementing UI features from concept to finish

  • Shipped title using the Unreal 4 Engine

 

