We are seeking a Senior Gameplay Programmer to join our team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games.

You are into games – you love playing them and love building them. And you’re a coder, but if they asked you to come up with some ideas for a feature or for a title, yeah, you could do that – which means you get along great with game designers, the people who use your tools and systems to make the product a blast.

And you are talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Sound interesting? Give us a shout.

Design, implement, and maintain systems and tools to support gameplay (animation, locomotion, navigation, combat, etc.)

Support and assist designers, artists, and other programmers as needed

Write clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code

Profile and performance tune code to remove bottlenecks

Test and document code produced

Support tools and technology as needed for specific project requirements

Mentor and guide less experienced programmers as needed

B.Sc. degree in computer science or equivalent experience

Minimum five years professional programming experience

Good understanding of what makes a game fun and interesting to play

Strong programming generalist with solid code architecture skills

Expertise in C and C++

Proficient in linear algebra

Enthusiasm and initiative

Excellent spoken and written communication

Able and motivated to work with other team members

Commitment to code quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures

Specialty in other game programming areas (audio, special effects, networking, etc.)

