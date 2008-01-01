Location:
Los Angeles, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
2
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Gameplay Programmer
We are seeking a Senior Gameplay Programmer to join our team behind the critically acclaimed God of War games.
You are into games – you love playing them and love building them. And you’re a coder, but if they asked you to come up with some ideas for a feature or for a title, yeah, you could do that – which means you get along great with game designers, the people who use your tools and systems to make the product a blast.
And you are talented, really talented, and motivated, with tons of initiative. You get things done – and we leave you alone to do them. Sound interesting? Give us a shout.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Design, implement, and maintain systems and tools to support gameplay (animation, locomotion, navigation, combat, etc.)
- Support and assist designers, artists, and other programmers as needed
- Write clear, maintainable, portable, and highly functional code
- Profile and performance tune code to remove bottlenecks
- Test and document code produced
- Support tools and technology as needed for specific project requirements
- Mentor and guide less experienced programmers as needed
QUALIFICATIONS:
- B.Sc. degree in computer science or equivalent experience
- Minimum five years professional programming experience
- Good understanding of what makes a game fun and interesting to play
- Strong programming generalist with solid code architecture skills
- Expertise in C and C++
- Proficient in linear algebra
- Enthusiasm and initiative
- Excellent spoken and written communication
- Able and motivated to work with other team members
- Commitment to code quality, documentation, and sound testing procedures
DESIRABLE SKILLS / EXPERIENCE:
- Specialty in other game programming areas (audio, special effects, networking, etc.)
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.