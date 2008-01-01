Location:
KIRKLAND, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Responsibilities:
- Design, write, and implement gameplay systems and development tools for artists and designers
- Work with cross discipline team members to improve existing tools and determine new solutions
Requirements:
- Minimum of 5 years of experience in game development as a gameplay programmer with at least 1 shipped title.
- Advanced understanding of gameplay systems, pipelines and tools.
- Strong self-motivation and willingness to participate in many areas of game development
- Experience using the Unreal 4 Engine
Pluses:
- Degree in computer science or a related field
- Experience with implementing UI features from concept to finish
- Shipped title using the Unreal 4 Engine
Required Application Materials:
- Resume
- Cover Letter which should include
- Why you are interested in working for Studio Wildcard
What games you are currently playing
Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.
Options
More Jobs Like This
We couldn't find matching jobs.
Friends Who Might Be Interested
Click on any icon below to select a contact.
Click on any icon below to select a contact.