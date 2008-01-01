webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Studio Wildcard
Website:
http://www.studiowildcard.com/
Location:
KIRKLAND, Washington
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Apply for this job

Senior Gameplay Programmer

Responsibilities:

  • Design, write, and implement gameplay systems and development tools for artists and designers
  • Work with cross discipline team members to improve existing tools and determine new solutions

 

Requirements:

  • Minimum of 5 years of experience in game development as a gameplay programmer with at least 1 shipped title.
  • Advanced understanding of gameplay systems, pipelines and tools.
  • Strong self-motivation and willingness to participate in many areas of game development
  • Experience using the Unreal 4 Engine

 

Pluses:

  • Degree in computer science or a related field
  • Experience with implementing UI features from concept to finish
  • Shipped title using the Unreal 4 Engine

 

Required Application Materials:

  • Resume
  • Cover Letter which should include
    • Why you are interested in working for Studio Wildcard

What games you are currently playing

Apply for this job
All applicant profiles are saved in the Resume Database. Privacy settings can be adjusted here.

Options

More Jobs Like This

We couldn't find matching jobs.

Friends Who Might Be Interested