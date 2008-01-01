Senior Gameplay Programmer

Want the opportunity to work on a Spider-Man title with a fantastic team? Can you combine your strong programming and 3D math skills with creativity and a passion for games to create amazing gameplay? If so, this is the role for you!

Programmers here at Insomniac work closely with the Design and Animation departments to build the gameplay systems and features that define our games. In this role you will help realize the creative vision for the game by using our established codebase and your own skills and abilities, building our next great gameplay experience. And you will help contribute to the long term development and direction of the department.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities include the following:

Take ownership of major gameplay features or systems, designing and implementing robust, complete, extensible, and innovative solutions to technical or creative challenges

Take an active role in schedule maintenance, providing time estimates and task breakdowns for high level project requirements

Work independently and with other departments to help meet requirements for functionality, scope control, fun factor, and performance

Provide technical input to other programmers; mentor junior programmers as appropriate

Independently identify areas for improvement and seek to make these changes

Experience with debugging- diagnosing and fixing code- either their own or other programmers

Other duties may be assigned

Education and/or Experience:

Master's degree (M.A.) or equivalent; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience, and a proven track record with shipped titles.

Strong 3D math skills, especially linear algebra.

Extensive knowledge of C/C++ programming languages.

Adaptive coding style.

Visual Studio experience, LUA, and Maya experience a plus.

Familiarity with component-based architecture and assembly level programming, and Python a plus.

Other Skills: Dedication towards individual and team growth. Good interpersonal skills and the ability to work in and contribute to a collaborative environment. Good instincts for game design and fun and innovative gameplay. Must be flexible with schedule changes and shifting timetables. Needs to be able to work independently and efficiently. Ability to multitask several time intensive tasks at once. Ability to enhance code, features, or processes beyond assigned tasks.

If this sounds like the role for you, then we’d love to hear from you. Please use the link below and apply directly. Thanks!