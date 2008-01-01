The Senior Gameplay Engineer will be responsible for creating the most impactful interactive moments with the simplest possible execution. Our games rely on rich moment-to-moment feedback systems to accentuate a player’s actions and create a living world. We’re looking for a someone to bring our game worlds to life.
Some broad examples of the types of systems a person in this role might work on:
*Creature behaviors
*Procedural animation and basic simulations (e.g. particles, constraint systems)
*Surface deformation and feedback
This role requires a candidate with:
*4+ years implementing interactive systems in C or C++
*Design sense for how feedback systems enhance game-feel and evoke emotions
*Strong taste for delivering elegant visual feedback at reasonable cost on CPU and GPU
*Ability to scope and direct features to meet high-level goals for player experience
*Comfortable incorporating feedback and communicating cross-discipline
You will be more likely to enjoy this job if you:
*Believe in the practice of rapid prototyping and relentless iteration
*Enjoy a minimal “data-oriented” approach to code, free of cumbersome abstraction
Please apply: jobs@thatgamecompany.com