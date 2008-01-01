webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
thatgamecompany
Website:
http://www.thatgamecompany.com
Location:
Santa Monica, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Programming/Engineering
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Other
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Bachelor's Degree
Senior Gameplay Engineer

The Senior Gameplay Engineer will be responsible for creating the most impactful interactive moments with the simplest possible execution. Our games rely on rich moment-to-moment feedback systems to accentuate a player’s actions and create a living world. We’re looking for a someone to bring our game worlds to life.


Some broad examples of the types of systems a person in this role might work on:

*Creature behaviors

*Procedural animation and basic simulations (e.g. particles, constraint systems)

*Surface deformation and feedback


This role requires a candidate with:

*4+ years implementing interactive systems in C or C++

*Design sense for how feedback systems enhance game-feel and evoke emotions

*Strong taste for delivering elegant visual feedback at reasonable cost on CPU and GPU

*Ability to scope and direct features to meet high-level goals for player experience

*Comfortable incorporating feedback and communicating cross-discipline


You will be more likely to enjoy this job if you:

*Believe in the practice of rapid prototyping and relentless iteration

*Enjoy a minimal “data-oriented” approach to code, free of cumbersome abstraction


Please apply: jobs@thatgamecompany.com

