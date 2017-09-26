Senior Gameplay Animator

The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is looking for a Senior Animator to provide leadership and hands-on animation to an unannounced Unreal Engine based game. The role will work closely with the Creative Director, Art Director, Engineers, Designers and Animators to explore options and eventually establish the main voice of the animation for the game.



The role will be very hands on in creating a large volume of proxy to final animation content that will ultimately drive the ingame animation movesets. The ideal candidate has a good balance of creative abilities across all aspects of animation and is technically minded enough to articulate to the technical team what the engine functionality needs are for the game.



If you play lots of AAA + indie games, have strong opinions on how to drive animation quality, are a quick animator who can get across an excellent sense of weight and feeling in your work… please keep reading!



Duties include:



Help establish the animation tone for the game through exploring keyframe and motion capture animation approaches on in-game movesets

Hands-on create and direct others in creating complex in-game animation assets for character navigation moves

Help design how the animation pipeline functions technically and interfaces to animators, engineers and technical artists

Organize hundreds of animations in an animation tree

Be the prime advocate for animation quality in the studio, push for resources and support for your discipline

Any additional duties required to ensure the game has world-class animation quality running efficiently ingame

Please only apply if you meet the technical and experience requirements working on in-game animation assets.





Required Skills

Ability to create animations from keyframe to final implementation in Unreal Engine, specifically for world-class biped controllable characters

Ability to work with extensive or minimal creative direction and still deliver top quality animations

Possess a mastery of Maya and Unreal Engine

Play lots of games from AAA to indie

Proactive and passionate towards developing world-class ingame animation

3+ years working on an Unreal Engine character-based game in an animation capacity



Preferred Skills

Have worked with motion capture ingame and ideally has some onset experience enough to direct actors or create shot lists

Skinning/rigging knowledge enough to help influence the direction of rig development and animation pipeline

Demonstrated ability or passion for being at the ground floor of a new animation pipeline and helping grow it to create a world-class game

Good at “bang for buck” decisions making. Understands the production balance between when to be rapidly blocking in animation and when it’s time to hunker down and polish.





Benefits & Perks

An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family

401k program with no vesting period

Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care

Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district

Free downtown 24 hour parking spot







