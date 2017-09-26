Location:
San Diego, California
Country:
United States
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Gameplay Animator
The Bartlet Jones Supernatural Detective Agency is looking for a Senior Animator to provide leadership and hands-on animation to an unannounced Unreal Engine based game. The role will work closely with the Creative Director, Art Director, Engineers, Designers and Animators to explore options and eventually establish the main voice of the animation for the game.
The role will be very hands on in creating a large volume of proxy to final animation content that will ultimately drive the ingame animation movesets. The ideal candidate has a good balance of creative abilities across all aspects of animation and is technically minded enough to articulate to the technical team what the engine functionality needs are for the game.
If you play lots of AAA + indie games, have strong opinions on how to drive animation quality, are a quick animator who can get across an excellent sense of weight and feeling in your work… please keep reading!
Duties include:
- Help establish the animation tone for the game through exploring keyframe and motion capture animation approaches on in-game movesets
- Hands-on create and direct others in creating complex in-game animation assets for character navigation moves
- Help design how the animation pipeline functions technically and interfaces to animators, engineers and technical artists
- Organize hundreds of animations in an animation tree
- Be the prime advocate for animation quality in the studio, push for resources and support for your discipline
- Any additional duties required to ensure the game has world-class animation quality running efficiently ingame
Please only apply if you meet the technical and experience requirements working on in-game animation assets.
Required Skills
- Ability to create animations from keyframe to final implementation in Unreal Engine, specifically for world-class biped controllable characters
- Ability to work with extensive or minimal creative direction and still deliver top quality animations
- Possess a mastery of Maya and Unreal Engine
- Play lots of games from AAA to indie
- Proactive and passionate towards developing world-class ingame animation
- 3+ years working on an Unreal Engine character-based game in an animation capacity
Preferred Skills
- Have worked with motion capture ingame and ideally has some onset experience enough to direct actors or create shot lists
- Skinning/rigging knowledge enough to help influence the direction of rig development and animation pipeline
- Demonstrated ability or passion for being at the ground floor of a new animation pipeline and helping grow it to create a world-class game
- Good at “bang for buck” decisions making. Understands the production balance between when to be rapidly blocking in animation and when it’s time to hunker down and polish.
Benefits & Perks
- An extremely low co-pay for medical, dental and optical insurance for you and your family
- 401k program with no vesting period
- Flexible Spending Accounts for health and child care
- Our studio is in a historic building in the thriving downtown San Diego Gaslamp district
- Free downtown 24 hour parking spot
