



SENIOR GAMEPLAY ANIMATION ENGINEER

Let’s talk some truth: making games is hard. It’s a collision of art & technology that’s about as predictable as a tornado. There’s no secret formula, no foolproof blueprint – but it certainly helps to have a reason for making games in the first place. “Every Player’s Story is Unique.” At Hangar 13, that’s why we make games. We want to give players the freedom to choose how to overcome challenges and make meaningful decisions that shape the world and characters around them.

Hangar 13 is the newest 2K development studio. We’re focused on creating AAA games for console and PC. The studio is comprised of industry veterans drawn from a diverse range of studios, who have collectively shipped hundreds of titles across a wide variety of genres. We are located just thirty minutes north of San Francisco, and we recently released our first title, Mafia III. We’re currently building our own proprietary engine and tools in service of our next AAA title, still unannounced.

What We Need:

Hangar 13 is looking for a Senior Gameplay Animation Engineer to develop, write, implement, and debug code for new and upgraded software products.

Job Responsibilities Will Include:

Work with an interdisciplinary agile team of animators, designers, and programmers to design, prototype, and implement new gameplay features with focus on animations.

Provide the Lead Programmer with feedback regarding the time allotted to assigned tasks and implementation concerns

Generate system documentation and test cases for assigned systems

Collaborate with the QA staff to identify and fix bugs in a timely manner

Work with proprietary existing software technology and build new technology in order to fulfill the project’s technical requirements

Adhere to the project’s coding standards

Research coding techniques and algorithms in order to keep current on technological developments and advancements in the game industry

Identify technical and developmental risks/obstacles and generate solutions to overcome identified risks

Who We Think Will Be A Great Fit:

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or related discipline

5+ years of programming experience in a creative environment

Experience developing for games, preferably action, FPS or 3PS titles

One or more of these is required: Experience working in Animation or Gameplay Experience with animation blend tree systems and extending such systems Experience with AI locomotion systems

Excellent communication skills with an interest in collaborating with other non-technical disciplines

Expertise in C / C++

Strong 3D math skills

Ability to learn and master new technologies and code

Ability to work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Experience developing for game consoles

One or more shipped PC or console game titles

Experience working on multi-platform software projects

To Apply - http://chp.tbe.taleo.net/chp04/ats/careers/requisition.jsp?org=GAMES2K&cws=47&rid=1646