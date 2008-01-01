Senior Game Writer

Pixelberry Studios is looking for talented, experienced senior writers to lead content for our hit mobile game “Choices: Stories You Play.” You'll work with the best interactive fiction writing team in the industry, craft characters, plots, and series concepts, and see your writing come to life in the game. This is an on-site position with benefits that requires at least 40 hours per week. Pay rate is competitive, depending on experience and hourly with the option of paid overtime.

Our ideal candidate creates stories with interesting characters and compelling narratives, is able to follow the established style and tone of our games, and can write from a variety of perspectives. Additionally, candidates should be able to adapt writing to meet requirements, and consistently meet deadlines. Excellent copywriting and editing skills are a must.

RESPONSIBILITES

You would lead a team to deliver high-quality interactive narrative content for the game “Choices: Stories You Play.” This position involves leading brainstorms, outlining, reviewing outlines to ensure cohesiveness of storytelling, hands-on writing, extensive editorial work, game testing, and collaboration. You'll also work with an art producer to ensure the vision and quality of the final product, and give feedback to artists.

At least one professional writing credit. This can be a published book, a purchased screenplay, work on a released video game, etc.

5+ years of relevant work experience.

Experience working creatively and collaboratively with a team.

Experience with revision, incorporating feedback, and giving constructive feedback.

Leadership or management experience.

Major in English, specifically creative writing.

Knowledge about and passion for the gaming industry, specifically the mobile narrative gaming space.

Passion for a specific genre of writing, i.e. Romance, Fantasy, Adventure.

Technical proficiency (some computer science coursework or knowledge).

A cover letter, indicating why you’re interested in the position. In this letter, please state the top three genres you would be interested in writing for Choices; we strongly encourage you to play a few chapters of Choices to get a feel for the kind of stories we tell. Please include if you're able to be on-site in Mountain View, CA.

encourage you to play a few chapters of Choices to get a feel for the kind of stories we tell. Please include if you're able to be on-site in Mountain View, CA. A current resume, highlighting writing or editing work and educational experience.

A writing sample (short story, script, or game writing). We prefer fictional samples of writing that showcase friendship and romance. If you have more than one applicable sample, you can send more than one.

REQUIREMENTSPLUSSESMATERIALS REQUESTED

Submit materials to Max at this link: https://pixelberry-studios.workable.com/jobs/562648

Candidates without all the above materials will not be considered.

Location: Mountain View, CA

Keywords: senior, game writer, writing, mobile games, iOS, Android