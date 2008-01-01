Senior Game Writer

Pixelberry Studios is looking for talented, experienced senior writers to lead content for our hit mobile game “Choices: Stories You Play.” You'll work with the best interactive fiction writing team in the industry, craft characters, plots, and series concepts, and see your writing come to life in the game. This is an on-site position with benefits that requires at least 40 hours per week. Pay rate is competitive, depending on experience and hourly with the option of paid overtime.
Our ideal candidate creates stories with interesting characters and compelling narratives, is able to follow the established style and tone of our games, and can write from a variety of perspectives. Additionally, candidates should be able to adapt writing to meet requirements, and consistently meet deadlines. Excellent copywriting and editing skills are a must.RESPONSIBILITES
You would lead a team to deliver high-quality interactive narrative content for the game “Choices: Stories You Play.” This position involves leading brainstorms, outlining, reviewing outlines to ensure cohesiveness of storytelling, hands-on writing, extensive editorial work, game testing, and collaboration. You'll also work with an art producer to ensure the vision and quality of the final product, and give feedback to artists.REQUIREMENTS
Submit materials to Max at this link: https://pixelberry-studios.workable.com/jobs/562648
Candidates without all the above materials will not be considered.
Location: Mountain View, CA
