Cold Iron is a team of passionate game developers located in Santa Clara, California. Weíre a diverse group of veterans with decades of experience developing and launching award-winning MMO and action titles on PC and console. We decided to start Cold Iron in 2015 so we could create games we want to play, while building a team of developers we love working with.

Senior Game Programmer

Cold Iron is looking for a Senior Game Programmer to join our growing game development team in the SF Bay Area in California. Reporting to the CTO, the Senior Game Programmer will be joining our team in developing a new project in Unreal Engine 4. The ideal candidate has a history in a senior or lead role. The candidate will help with architecture, implementation of systems, and help guide other engineers in the development of the game. This role is responsible for designing, writing, and modifying data and code with a heavy focus on real-time performance and usability.

Responsibilities:

Write game, engine, and tools code using C/C++

Independently design, schedule, and implement features that meet the requirements art, design, and animation teams

Communicating effectively with all disciplines and departments

Regularly debug, profile, optimize, and maintain code

Develop new features and mechanics within Unreal Engine 4

Provide technical assistance by responding to inquiries regarding errors, problems, or questions with programs

Mentor less-experienced developers on specific tasking as needed

Qualifications:

5+ years of C++ experience, games industry experience preferred, but not strictly required

Ability and drive to contribute towards and advance all aspects of the game

Work independently and efficiently under deadlines

Excellent programming, debugging, and optimization skills

Effectively and quickly build relationships and establish trust, respect, competence, and confidence with the whole team.

Preference to applicants with experience in:

Unreal engine (ideally UE4)

Various scripting languages (e.g. Javascript, Python, Perl, HTML)

The games industry (ideally developing shooters)

Strong grasp of mathematical concepts, graphics, collision detection, and data transformation

Education:

Bachelorís degree in computer science, mathematics, physics, or related degreeOr equivalent industry experience