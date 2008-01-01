webJobs Copyright 2008, Web Scribble Solutions, Inc. All Rights Reserved. webJobs: Job board software Job board software Job script
Company Name:
Infinity Ward
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
Playstation 4, Wii, Xbox One
Minimum Number Of Professional Titles:
1
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
Some College
Senior Game Designer - SP Scripter

As a Senior Game Designer you will thrive on creating compelling and immersive gameplay with memorable and impactful moments in first-person.

 

Responsibilities:

•  Use your technical background for problem solving, systems creation and scripting unique scenarios

•  Make flexible, C-style scripting to realize your designs

•  Drive your vision throughout each stage of development across multiple departments

•  Demonstrate proven design sense and leadership skills

 

Requirements:

•  3 - 5 years of experience as a designer and have been through multiple complete game ship cycles

•  Be a proactive, positive expert

•  Be creative and communicate your ideas

•  Serious passion for games whether you enjoy an FPS or a board game, you should be able to break down and articulate their strengths and weaknesses

•  Collaborate with and motivate your peers to create innovative and inspiring gameplay

•  Ability to receive and deliver feedback

•  Comfortable directing input with other disciplines such as art, animation, audio and narrative

•  Know our games: know why they’re good, why they’re bad and how you will make them better

