Senior Game Designer - SP Scripter

As a Senior Game Designer you will thrive on creating compelling and immersive gameplay with memorable and impactful moments in first-person.
Responsibilities:
• Use your technical background for problem solving, systems creation and scripting unique scenarios
• Make flexible, C-style scripting to realize your designs
• Drive your vision throughout each stage of development across multiple departments
• Demonstrate proven design sense and leadership skills
Requirements:
• 3 - 5 years of experience as a designer and have been through multiple complete game ship cycles
• Be a proactive, positive expert
• Be creative and communicate your ideas
• Serious passion for games whether you enjoy an FPS or a board game, you should be able to break down and articulate their strengths and weaknesses
• Collaborate with and motivate your peers to create innovative and inspiring gameplay
• Ability to receive and deliver feedback
• Comfortable directing input with other disciplines such as art, animation, audio and narrative
• Know our games: know why they’re good, why they’re bad and how you will make them better