Senior Game Designer - SP Scripter

As a Senior Game Designer you will thrive on creating compelling and immersive gameplay with memorable and impactful moments in first-person.

Responsibilities:

• Use your technical background for problem solving, systems creation and scripting unique scenarios

• Make flexible, C-style scripting to realize your designs

• Drive your vision throughout each stage of development across multiple departments

• Demonstrate proven design sense and leadership skills

Requirements:

• 3 - 5 years of experience as a designer and have been through multiple complete game ship cycles

• Be a proactive, positive expert

• Be creative and communicate your ideas

• Serious passion for games whether you enjoy an FPS or a board game, you should be able to break down and articulate their strengths and weaknesses

• Collaborate with and motivate your peers to create innovative and inspiring gameplay

• Ability to receive and deliver feedback

• Comfortable directing input with other disciplines such as art, animation, audio and narrative

• Know our games: know why they’re good, why they’re bad and how you will make them better