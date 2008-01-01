Home
Company Name:
Infinity Ward / Activision
Website:
http://www.infinityward.com
Location:
Woodland Hills, California
Country:
United States
Job Type:
Game Design
Position type:
Full Time
Platform
PC / Windows, Playstation 4, Xbox One
Experience Level:
Mid-Senior Level
Education:
High School or equivalent
Senior Game Designer (Scripter)
Infinity Ward is looking for a senior level, Single-Player Gameplay Designer on some of the best-selling and most critically acclaimed shooters of all time.
Responsibilities:
Create compelling and immersive gameplay with memorable and impactful moments.
Use your technical background for problem solving, systems creation and scripting unique scenarios.
Work with a flexible C-style scripting language to realize your designs.
Requirements:
Computer Science (CS) Degree or shipped AAA scripting or gameplay programming experience.
Creative with the ability to communicate your ideas. As a Designer, you’re expected to be in front of the studio to sell your ideas.
Serious passion for games. Whether you enjoy an FPS or a board game you should be able to break down and articulate their strengths and weaknesses.
Collaborate with and motivate your peers to create innovative and inspiring gameplay.
Ability to take feedback from Lead Designers to iterate and improve your designs.
Comfortable directing input with other disciplines such as Art, Animation, Audio and Narrative.
Know our games: know why they’re good, why they’re bad and how you will make them better.
Be confident and articulate; if you’re passionate about joining Infinity Ward, prove it to us.
Samples of your work – screenshots or links to videos with your application. We are looking for playable examples of finished shooter levels or mods.
