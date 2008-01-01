About Us:

PlayQ is a rapidly growing mobile gaming studio based in the heart of sunny Santa Monica. Our titles have been downloaded over 60 million times worldwide, with millions of users playing our games every day!

Our goal is to deliver tomorrow's nostalgic game experiences to a global audience and we rely on our dedicated team to craft these unforgettable games that our users love. We believe that the best games come from diverse teams with a shared desire to create something amazing. From our beachfront headquarters to our innovative tech stack, it’s no surprise that PlayQ was named as one of the 2016 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles by the Los Angeles Business Journal.

We're looking for people who have a genuine love for their craft and we invite you to join us in this exciting endeavor.

Job Overview

PlayQ is looking for a Senior Game Designer to contribute to the continuing success of one of our hit titles, here at our company headquarters in Santa Monica.

This position will collaborate closely with data and production to determine, design, and implement new game features and events. In addition, this position will be responsible for ongoing level testing and tuning to optimize key game metrics.

In this role, you will deeply understand game mechanics and features both within our game and across the genre, analyze data and propose solutions to improve specific metrics, create compelling level content, test and optimize those levels, and generally have your finger on the day-to-day pulse of game performance.

The ideal candidate is both creative and analytical, able to collaborate with a team and work autonomously toward defined goals. The person we are looking for is a self-motivated achiever who lives and breathes casual F2P games and live ops. Success in this role requires embracing the challenge of creating designs that are both engaging and accessible.

Responsibilities

Vet and select design features that will positively affect KPIs, meet specific business objectives, and be appealing to the end user; create, document, and own those designs from ideation through live release

Be the primary design voice during sprint planning

Analyze user feedback and data metrics to recognize issues, identify areas of opportunity to improve game performance, and glean level design and balance insights

Use tools to create, test, implement, and optimize compelling casual puzzle levels by fixed deadlines

Collaborate with data and production teams to conduct A/B tests that vet and verify proposals and iteratively improve level performance

Contribute as necessary to other game design tasks, including documentation, peer review, concept ideation, and feature testing and evaluation.

Deeply understand game mechanics and the myriad options available by which to adjust level concepts, user experience, difficulty, and pacing

Maintain an expert’s awareness of the broader casual F2P game market and, in particular, level-based F2P puzzle titles

Work with producers and other designers to maintain the high standard of quality across all content

Ability to balance accessible creativity with rigorous testing and tuning processes

Ability to be creative within constraints: how many amazing things can you build with a pile of Legos before asking for more pieces?

Requirements

You are passionate about F2P games, mobile games, puzzle games, all games, game design. You understand and embrace the casual market and the challenges of designing games that are accessible and have broad appeal.

5+ years of professional game design experience

3+ years of F2P social/mobile game design experience

2+ years of puzzle game/level design on at least one shipped title

Bachelor's degree

Examples of shipped levels we can play

Expert game design sensibilities with the ability to find the fun regardless of genre

Be an active player of casual puzzle games, with up-to-date awareness of the current market and deep familiarity with core mechanics, game loops, IAP, and social features

Previous experience and acquired skill in level balancing and optimizations based on metrics data

Ability to employ whole game thinking, keeping the small and big picture in focus and anticipating the full impact of design decisions

Superior oral and written communication skills with the ability to engage both creative and technical audiences

Ability to effectively manage time and work efficiently in a deadline driven live ops environment

Ability to work independently and solve new problems with minimal supervision

Confidence in taking full ownership of a design, game system, or content area and defending big decisions

Willingness to accept and provide constructive criticism

Familiarity with Google Apps for Business (Mail, Docs, Calendar), Photoshop, and other software (Skype, Dropbox, etc.)

Bonus Points:

Excellent mathematical and analytical skills

Mobile live ops experience

Unity experience

A/B testing experience

QA experience

Perks:

Competitive compensation and equity options

Comprehensive medical, dental, vision insurance

Flexible time off

401K plan with company match

Stocked kitchen with free snacks and beverages of your choice

Catered weekly team lunches

Brand new penthouse office space equipped with outdoor patios offering beachfront views

Monthly team outings and volunteer opportunities

Help build and support awesome GAMES. For a living! Who doesn't love games?

Interested? Please get in touch!