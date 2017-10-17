We are looking for a Senior Game Designer with a deep understanding of free-to-play mobile game design. Join our small passionate team helping independent development teams bring their dreams to life! Your Future at TPM
- Collaborate with independent developers to spec and refine features, tune progression and economies, and perfect UX of pre-launch games in various genres
- Generate concepts, feature sets, and monetization strategies for new games, and play a leading role in pitches to external partners
- Derive actionable design insights from game data
- Work with interdisciplinary teams to prioritize and deliver feedback to partners
- Evaluate new game submissions
- Manage and mentor junior designers
Your XP & Skills
- 4+ years in design or product management roles in a professional game industry setting, working primarily in free-to-play
- Exceptional understanding of the intersection of engagement and monetization in F2P games
- Thorough familiarity with top F2P mobile game design trends and top performing games
- Strong verbal/written communication and critical faculties, with particular skill in articulating the nuances of game systems and their dynamics
- Experience in managing cross-departmental relationships
- Interest in mobile games across all platforms and genres
- Solid understanding of core mobile game KPIs and experience in game data analysis
- Powerpoint proficiency
- Coding experience preferred but not required
Choose Tilting Point for:
- Exciting, fast-paced, rapidly changing startup environment
- Prominent role in making tech decisions that will shape the company and industry
- Involvement in a large range of mobile game titles
- Work with great people on great games that reach millions of people each month
- Excellent location with a rooftop patio in midtown NYC
- Free snack and beverages
- Robust perks & benefits
Location: New York, New York (Midtown East/Grand Central)
Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com. All submissions are confidential.
Juliette Dupré Senior Manager of Talent
*Direct applicants only - No agencies/headhunters please.*
Tilting Point provides equal employment opportunity to all individuals regardless of their race, color, creed, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state, federal, or local law. Discrimination of any type will not be tolerated. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, promotion, termination, time off, and compensation.