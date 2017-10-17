We are looking for a Senior Game Designer with a deep understanding of free-to-play mobile game design. Join our small passionate team helping independent development teams bring their dreams to life! Your Future at TPM

Collaborate with independent developers to spec and refine features, tune progression and economies, and perfect UX of pre-launch games in various genres

Generate concepts, feature sets, and monetization strategies for new games, and play a leading role in pitches to external partners

Derive actionable design insights from game data

Work with interdisciplinary teams to prioritize and deliver feedback to partners

Evaluate new game submissions

Manage and mentor junior designers

Your XP & Skills

4+ years in design or product management roles in a professional game industry setting, working primarily in free-to-play

Exceptional understanding of the intersection of engagement and monetization in F2P games

Thorough familiarity with top F2P mobile game design trends and top performing games

Strong verbal/written communication and critical faculties, with particular skill in articulating the nuances of game systems and their dynamics

Experience in managing cross-departmental relationships

Interest in mobile games across all platforms and genres

Solid understanding of core mobile game KPIs and experience in game data analysis

Powerpoint proficiency

Coding experience preferred but not required

Choose Tilting Point for:

Exciting, fast-paced, rapidly changing startup environment

Prominent role in making tech decisions that will shape the company and industry

Involvement in a large range of mobile game titles

Work with great people on great games that reach millions of people each month

Excellent location with a rooftop patio in midtown NYC

Free snack and beverages

Robust perks & benefits

Location: New York, New York (Midtown East/Grand Central)

Interested? We would love to hear from you. Just send your resume and cover letter to jobs@tiltingpoint.com. All submissions are confidential.

Juliette Dupré Senior Manager of Talent

*Direct applicants only - No agencies/headhunters please.*

Tilting Point provides equal employment opportunity to all individuals regardless of their race, color, creed, religion, gender, age, sexual orientation, national origin, disability, veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by state, federal, or local law. Discrimination of any type will not be tolerated. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including recruiting, hiring, promotion, termination, time off, and compensation.