Senior Game Designer - MP Scripter

Infinity Ward is seeking an experienced Multiplayer Designer that is looking to create gameplay systems, game modes and scripted events for an exciting new project. Applicants should have the ability to show actual playable levels or gameplay systems that you have personally scripted for an existing title or personal project.

Responsibilities:

• Create and refine gameplay mechanics

• Ability to think like a programmer to solve problems and accomplish a vision

• Writing script to handle gameplay systems such as basic AI behavior, cooperative mechanics, weapons, and scripted sequences

Requirements:

• Minimum of three (3) to five (5) years of game industry experience

• Knowledge and prior experience with a C style programming or scripting language

• Strong game design skills: must be able to intelligently discuss the strengths and weaknesses of recent games and be able to list techniques used to make fun FPS combat

• Passion for First Person Shooters, Console or PC

• Ability to collaborate well with your team

• Prioritize and meet deadlines

• Communicate progress with the Lead Designer well and frequently

• Prior experience with ID Tech / Radiant is a plus

• MP debugging experience is worth a few bonus points