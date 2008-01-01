Senior Game Designer for Educational Games

Are you interested in an exciting opportunity to take a leadership role in the design and production of interactive activities that teach and motivate young children? Starfall Education Foundation has a unique opportunity for you.

As a Senior Game Designer at Starfall, you will create the concepts and themes that engage children and encourage them to learn through play. You will work with staff developers as well as manage external groups of independent contractors from around the world. You will make a significant contribution to the future of education and have fun doing it! If you are a creative person with management experience and have a background in interactive graphics, then join our team!

The Senior Game Designer must have:

A successful history of proven leadership and management abilities,

The ability to clearly communicate requirements and instructions to staff and contractors,

The ability to create games that inspire and motivate children and meet educational standards,

An entrepreneurial spirit and passion for this project,

Experience and skills related to game development, especially concept and design, and

Familiarity with animation methods targeted to desktop browser and mobile platforms.

Location: Starfall has offices in San Diego, California and Boulder, Colorado. However, the Senior Game Designer can work remotely from their own location.

Salary: Although we are a non-profit we offer a very competitive salary with excellent benefits.

We require a letter of introduction explaining how your background fits this position.