Cryptic Studios is currently seeking a skilled Senior Game Designer-Content to join our fun and exciting projects! The ideal candidate will have proven experience in game design, critical thinking and analysis skills, vision and creativity, and a genuine passion for games and content creation.

This position is responsible for the creation and implementation of quests and narrative content. You will be designing fun and balanced missions and diverse zones for massively multiplayer online games. Duties will include whiteboxing level layouts, populating areas with critters and scripting behaviors and events.

Cryptic Studios offers the fun, focused, and casual atmosphere of a small developer. We are located in Los Gatos, California, a town nestled at the base of the Santa Cruz Mountains in the Silicon Valley.

At Cryptic we actively balance our work with the personal lives of our employees. We look to hire the best and most talented people who love the work, the genre, and the game. Join our talented team and be a part of a collaborative, inclusive, and passionate environment!

Every day you could be:

Using proprietary toolsets to implement story based missions and game content.

Planning maps, zones, events, and puzzles for a MMO game world.

Contributing to the design of the story and events to realize the vision of the creative director and lead designer on the project.

Working with other team members and departments while overseeing the overall execution of your assignments

Balancing and tuning gameplay in each mission or area.

Providing an example of professionalism and excellence to the rest of the team.

Things we'd like to see:

Cryptic is looking for self-starters with a good sense of accountability and ownership

Experience designing and implementing mission content.

Experience with video game story implementation.

Experience in MMOs and RPG games as a player or designer.

4+ years of industry experience.

Shipped at least one previous game title.

4-year degree required (or equivalent experience in relevant field)

Familiarity with Cryptic games.

If you have made a UGC Foundry mission in Star Trek Online or Neverwinter, let us know, we would love to check it out! Include the name of the mission and your author name in your cover letter and or resume and we will take a look.

For those not familiar with the Foundry, it’s a User Generated Content tool in both Star Trek Online and Neverwinter that allows players to create robust missions for the community to play. The Foundry tool is based on Cryptic mission tools so it will give you an idea of how missions are created. Please note this is not a requirement to apply.

Must be eligible to work in the United States.

Apply online at www.crypticstudios.com