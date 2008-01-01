Looking for new game design challenges that can actually help people? Level Ex uses new kinds of technology and game design ideas to create compelling, realistic virtual surgery apps on mobile, mobile AR and VR platforms to train doctors. Our games capture the thrill and challenge of high-risk procedures, cutting-edge medical devices, and rare surgical cases.





We unite game designers, developers, artists, digital health execs, and surgeons to change the way surgeons stay current on the latest techniques and devices using new kinds of feedback loops.

We’re a collaborative, highly creative, and mission-driven team that’s looking for like-minded people excited to change the status quo in medicine, and people's lives.

Sound interesting? Our team is looking for a Senior Game Designer for a full time position at our downtown Chicago office.

Our Ideal Candidate Has

5+ years of game design experience, including senior/lead design roles on mobile and free-to-play/freemium games with an audience of 1M+ players

A thorough grasp of the psychology of game design, and experience applying those principles in new designs

A broad toolbox of applied game mechanics across a range of genres

Strong working knowledge of at least one industry-standard analytics tool (DeltaDNA, Unity Analytics, etc.)

Experience optimizing and re-balancing a live game product post-launch based on user feedback and data

Solid Unity engine experience, C# a major plus

Shipped at least two title/games, preferably more

Experience creating, revising and maintaining game design documentation

Proven ability to document and communicate design ideas, and make smart tradeoffs

Experience communicating and championing the larger vision of games across numerous types of stakeholders

What You’ll Be Doing With Us:





Translating complex medical procedures and ideas into gameplay

Collaborating and researching medical procedures to make game design decisions

Defining and managing all aspects of gameplay: high level goals, balance, scoring, interface, and UX

Identifying game events and data to be tracked in the analytics system for future gameplay optimization

Detailing case designs and requirements with supporting documents and reference materials

Taking charge of scripting gameplay that defines the overall gameplay experience

Coordinating with production, artists and developers to ensure a strong vision for our games

Communicating with teams to ensure that designs are achievable, and making revisions as needed

Working with doctors and surgeons on technical specifications, plus finding ways to incorporate their feedback in interesting ways

Bonus points awarded for:





Experience doing technical and/or simulation-based game design

Economy design experience

Familiarity with medical/anatomy concepts

What we offer:





Paid vacation, sick days & holidays

Medical & Dental

401K

Flexible Spending Accounts

Commuter benefits

Flexible schedules and a relaxed work environment

Great location with unlimited coffee, tea and beer

Interested?

Send us your resume and a cover letter by email telling us why you think you’d be perfect for the job and a fit with the Level Ex team. If you have examples of your work and/or a portfolio, send it along with your resume; it brings you one step closer to an interview with us. Email us at careers@level-ex.com (we will not accept resumes via LinkedIn).



