Looking for new game design challenges that can actually help people? Level Ex uses new kinds of technology and game design ideas to create compelling, realistic virtual surgery apps on mobile, mobile AR and VR platforms to train doctors. Our games capture the thrill and challenge of high-risk procedures, cutting-edge medical devices, and rare surgical cases.
We unite game designers, developers, artists, digital health execs, and surgeons to change the way surgeons stay current on the latest techniques and devices using new kinds of feedback loops.
We’re a collaborative, highly creative, and mission-driven team that’s looking for like-minded people excited to change the status quo in medicine, and people's lives.
Sound interesting? Our team is looking for a Senior Game Designer for a full time position at our downtown Chicago office.
Our Ideal Candidate Has
5+ years of game design experience, including senior/lead design roles on mobile and free-to-play/freemium games with an audience of 1M+ players
A thorough grasp of the psychology of game design, and experience applying those principles in new designs
A broad toolbox of applied game mechanics across a range of genres
Strong working knowledge of at least one industry-standard analytics tool (DeltaDNA, Unity Analytics, etc.)
Experience optimizing and re-balancing a live game product post-launch based on user feedback and data
Solid Unity engine experience, C# a major plus
Shipped at least two title/games, preferably more
Experience creating, revising and maintaining game design documentation
Proven ability to document and communicate design ideas, and make smart tradeoffs
Experience communicating and championing the larger vision of games across numerous types of stakeholders
What You’ll Be Doing With Us:
Translating complex medical procedures and ideas into gameplay
Collaborating and researching medical procedures to make game design decisions
Defining and managing all aspects of gameplay: high level goals, balance, scoring, interface, and UX
Identifying game events and data to be tracked in the analytics system for future gameplay optimization
Detailing case designs and requirements with supporting documents and reference materials
Taking charge of scripting gameplay that defines the overall gameplay experience
Coordinating with production, artists and developers to ensure a strong vision for our games
Communicating with teams to ensure that designs are achievable, and making revisions as needed
Working with doctors and surgeons on technical specifications, plus finding ways to incorporate their feedback in interesting ways
Bonus points awarded for:
Experience doing technical and/or simulation-based game design
Economy design experience
Familiarity with medical/anatomy concepts
What we offer:
Paid vacation, sick days & holidays
Medical & Dental
401K
Flexible Spending Accounts
Commuter benefits
Flexible schedules and a relaxed work environment
Great location with unlimited coffee, tea and beer
Interested?
Send us your resume and a cover letter by email telling us why you think you’d be perfect for the job and a fit with the Level Ex team. If you have examples of your work and/or a portfolio, send it along with your resume; it brings you one step closer to an interview with us. Email us at careers@level-ex.com (we will not accept resumes via LinkedIn).